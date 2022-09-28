MENDON — Following a selectman’s resignation over safety concerns at the Town Office, the select board is looking for a third member for the upcoming budget cycle.
Meanwhile, the board's chairman announced he won’t seek re-election on Town Meeting Day in March 2023.
Select Board Chair Larry Courcelle said Monday that anyone who wishes to be on the board should email Town Administrator Sara Tully at mendonadmin@comcast.net
“It would be a good time to jump on and learn going through the budget cycle,” he said.
The empty seat is held by Bryan Sell, who, in a letter to the board, said he’d be resigning as of Sept. 30. He was elected in March to a three-year term.
Whoever the board appoints will have to run for the seat again in March to fill out the remainder of the term.
Courcelle thanked Sell for his service.
Sell resigned largely over what he claims was board member Valorie Taylor’s decision not to share with town officials certain information received from Brian Gates, a resident of Terra Lane, who has had ongoing disputes with town government since at least 2020. According to Sell, Taylor was told by Gates that he planned to bring an “armed wife” to a board meeting, referring to his wife, Carol Gates, but Taylor didn’t notify the board of this.
Taylor told the Rutland Herald that she gets many text messages from Gates, and didn’t believe the one where he says he plans to bring an “armed wife” to the next meeting was a credible threat. She said she should have reported the message differently and said she regrets how she handled the information.
Both Sell and Gates have accused each other of making threats, which both deny.
Gates has a number of pending charges in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division, which he has contested, accusing him of harassing his neighbors, violating stalking orders, and breaking release conditions.
Gates told the Herald last week that he’s carried concealed guns at meetings in the past but not recently, since his release conditions from court don’t allow him to possess firearms. Carol Gates said she hasn’t brought a gun to a meeting and doesn’t plan to, but acknowledged she does have the right to do so.
Gates attended the board meeting on Monday, where he behaved in much the same way he has at previous meetings: asking board members questions and talking over them when they try to answer. This time he presented the board with a list of questions during the public comment segment of the meeting, which Courcelle read out loud.
Gates said he wished to know what Sell’s conditions were to the board that he would resign if they weren’t met. Courcelle said only Sell could answer that.
Gates said he also wished to know who in town had the authority to ask for Taylor’s phone. He claimed that Taylor told him the town wanted her phone to see messages on it about Gates.
Over the course of a long exchange, riddled with interruptions and people talking over one another, Taylor claimed she never said anything about the town wanting her phone, only some of the messages on it. She would not share the names of the people she showed the messages to, only that they were people of Mendon.
Gates also asked about recordings of meetings between March 2020 and April 2021. He claimed he’d been asking about them for some time and hadn’t received copies or an answer as to where they are. Courcelle said he’d have to check with the town’s IT staff.
Lastly, Gates said the minutes of the July 25, 2022, select board meeting don’t reflect a video he shot of said meeting. Courcelle said that the only board members present at the meeting were himself and Sell, so it wouldn’t be technically possible to change the minutes with Sell being off the board.
It was at that July meeting that Sell claims Gates followed Sell’s wife into the parking lot in an attempt to intimidate him. Gates has accused Sell of threatening him at this meeting as well.
Both agree that at least one point Sell said to Gates something to the effect of “stay the (expletive) away from my wife.” Gates claims that Sell noted this was a threat.
