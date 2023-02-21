MENDON — A Terra Lane man, accused of harassing his neighbors, pleaded guilty last week to a pair of misdemeanor charges that will see him serving no jail time should he comply with court orders.
Brian Gates, who was 56 in 2022, pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and violating conditions of release. He was given a suspended sentence of one to three months and 14 months on probation.
The state dismissed charges against Gates from five dockets, and a number of charges from the dockets where he entered guilty pleas. In one of the dockets he pleaded guilty to, Judge David Fenster had found no probable cause on two of the counts.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan explained the state’s reasoning behind the plea agreement.
“Due to the significant backlog of cases in our courts and the misdemeanor nature of Mr. Gates’s cases, trial disposition of the cases could have taken a significant amount of time, possibly years,” stated Sullivan, in an email on Feb. 14. “In thinking about those possible delays to try a case, we are mindful that brings risks to our ability to prove a case.”
He noted that one of the cases against Gates was dropped because a key witness died while it was pending.
“Without that witness available to testify at trial, (the prosecuting attorney) could not proceed with the case,” stated Sullivan. “Additionally, we are mindful that the Legislature may take up blanket measures to dismiss misdemeanors that are more than a year old.”
He’s referring to H.12, “An act relating to reducing the case backlog in the Criminal Division of the Superior Court”, introduced this session by House Rep. Thomas Burditt, R-West Rutland; Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington;and Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, D-Hartford.
If passed, H.12 would allow a court to dismiss nonviolent misdemeanor cases in instances where the defendant has been under release conditions, and not violated them, for a length of time equal to the maximum sentence for the underlying offenses. The court could also dismiss fine-only misdemeanors if the case has been pending for more than a year since the defendant’s arraignment.
Sullivan wrote that the plea agreement allows the Department of Corrections to supervise Gates, protects victims and allows for rehabilitation. The agreed sentence is also roughly in line with what the state believes a judge would sentence Gates to anyway, absent a plea agreement.
Gates was represented by attorney Devin McLaughlin, of Langrock, Sperry and Wool, of Middlebury.
McLaughlin stated in an email on Tuesday that his client entered the plea agreement because he wants closure and to move forward. According to the plea agreement, Gates special probation conditions hold that he’s not to publicly discharge, brandish or display a firearm or other deadly weapon in the Terra Lane neighborhood, unless the firearm or deadly weapon is properly racked in a vehicle. He’s also to refrain from making loud noises between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the Terra Lane neighborhood.
Sullivan said that nothing Gates was ever charged with had to do with the Mendon town government.
Over the course of 2022, Gates attended a number of Mendon Select Board meetings where he was the center of disruptions. One selectman ultimately resigned, citing Gates’ behavior and issues he had with how other town officials responded.
Gates told the Herald that he was never threatening nor disruptive toward town officials, and accused them of being the ones to treat him in such a way.
Some of Gates’ special probation conditions include that he not abuse or harass certain neighbors, and that he be screened for mental health and anger management issues.
