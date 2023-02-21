MENDON — A Terra Lane man, accused of harassing his neighbors, pleaded guilty last week to a pair of misdemeanor charges that will see him serving no jail time should he comply with court orders.

Brian Gates, who was 56 in 2022, pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and violating conditions of release. He was given a suspended sentence of one to three months and 14 months on probation.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.