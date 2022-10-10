MENDON — A Terra Lane resident has again been charged with violating court orders to leave his neighbors alone.
On Monday, Brian Gates, 59, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release. He was released under conditions that he not have contact with two of his neighbors.
Gates is facing a number of charges related to allegedly violating a stalking order and release conditions. He’s scheduled for a hearing on several of them in Rutland criminal court on Nov. 28.
According to an affidavit by Vermont State Trooper Patrick Tingle, on Friday he was dispatched to Terra Lane to hear a complaint from a resident there. The resident told police he was collecting his mail in the company of his two dogs when he and Gates got into an argument over a driveway needing repairs. The resident claimed Gates threatened to have his dogs attack him. At that point, the resident’s wife came out and told the resident to come back inside.
Police spoke to the wife who said when she came out to call her husband in, Gates swore at her. She was about 200 feet from him when this happened, she told the police.
Gates was under release conditions at the time, forbidding him to have contact with the wife.
Gates told police he had an argument with his neighbor about the neighbor’s driveway needing repairs. He denied calling the woman a name, saying he was speaking to one of his neighbor’s dogs.
Last month, Bryan Sell, a former member of the Mendon Select Board, resigned from his seat, citing an ongoing situation with Gates as the reason.
For some time now, Gates has been attending board meetings and been disruptive during the public comment portion of the meetings.
Sell claims that he resigned because Selectwoman Valorie Taylor had been sent a text message from Gates indicating that his wife might bring a firearm to a meeting for personal protection, and that Taylor didn’t inform the proper town officials in a timely manner.
Gates told the Rutland Herald that he has had concealed firearms at meetings before, but not since the court ordered that he not possess firearms. His wife, Carol Gates, denied ever bringing a gun to a meeting and said she had no plan to do so.
