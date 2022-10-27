MENDON — Someone has offered to be appointed to the Mendon Select Board just as the budgeting season begins.
Seth Bridge told the board Monday that he’d be interested in serving on the three-person board until the March elections.
MENDON — Someone has offered to be appointed to the Mendon Select Board just as the budgeting season begins.
Seth Bridge told the board Monday that he’d be interested in serving on the three-person board until the March elections.
“I realized we’re short on select board members until the spring of 2023, and I just wanted to offer my interest in stepping in for that period of time,” he said. “I don’t have a whole lot of knowledge on that end, but I am here to learn and be involved and be another set of eyes and ears to hear everybody’s opinions.”
The board currently consists of Chair Larry Courcelle, who has said he won’t seek reelection in 2023, and Val Taylor. Bryan Sell had been a member, but resigned at the end of September, citing an ongoing issue with a town resident, Brian Gates.
For some time now, Gates has had issues with his neighbors and the town government. He’s pleaded not guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges in Rutland criminal court related to harassment allegations and violation of court orders. Sell said he resigned because he felt the board and the town weren’t taking security seriously enough.
Gates attended Monday’s meeting. According to a video recording of the meeting, he wasn’t disruptive and only had a question about the meeting’s agenda allegedly not being posted online.
The town has recently changed its website URL to mendonvt.gov online.
“Hopefully, we’ll get around to making a decision, maybe, at our next meeting,” said Courcelle. “We haven’t heard anyone else yet stepping forward, but still we’ll leave it open and make a decision. This is a great time to step in because you’ll be able to go through the budget process.”
He thanked Bridge for coming forward and offering his service.
The board posted the opening to its Facebook page on Sept. 13 asking those interested in serving to send a letter of interest to Town Administrator Sara Tully at mendonadmin@comcast.net or by dropping it off at the Town Office.
According to the town website, it’s also looking for someone to serve on the Planning Commission.
Reporter
