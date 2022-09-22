MENDON — A member of the Select Board said he plans to resign over safety concerns stemming from a long-running dispute between town government and a property owner on Terra Lane.
Bryan Sell was elected to the three-member board in March. On Sept. 7, he sent a letter to the board announcing that he would resign as of Sept. 30.
“It saddens me that my tenure will be cut short by an unfortunate set of circumstances, foremost among them being the safety and wellbeing of my family,” he wrote.
Since at least 2020, Brian Gates, who owns a lot on Terra Lane, has been at odds with the board, town officials and his neighbors over zoning regulations.
Gates has attended several board meetings where his discussions with the board turned into shouting matches that are difficult to follow. At one board meeting, he and his wife left the room after a round of shouting and were followed outside by a Rutland County Sheriff’s deputy.
Sell said that he informed his fellow board members several months ago that he would resign if certain conditions weren’t met.
“One condition was whether one of my fellow selectboard members continued to obstruct, wittingly or otherwise, efforts to find a positive solution to the security threat posed to our town employees,” Sell wrote.
Sell claims that board member Valorie Taylor learned that Gates’ wife, Carol Gates, planned to bring a firearm to a board meeting for personal protection, and that Taylor didn’t tell her fellow board members about this.
“A few weeks earlier, this same selectboard member claimed to be unthreatened when my pregnant wife was stalked by Mr. Gates in an attempt to intimidate me,” Sell wrote.
According to Sell, it was at a meeting in July when Gates allegedly followed his wife into the parking lot outside the town office.
“After receiving a text from Gates saying he would bring an armed wife to the next meeting, I met with two others and Gates at the town hall the next morning,” Taylor stated in an email to the Rutland Herald on Wednesday. “We talked to Gates about an issue that needed to be addressed and also about this text. When confronted about the text, Gates stated that his wife felt she needed protection for herself because of what transpired at the last selectboard meeting. I did ask that law enforcement be present at the next meeting as a precaution for all involved.”
She said that for the past year and a half Gates has been sending her text messages, sometimes dozens over a short period.
“When he wrote this text, I did not feel it was a credible threat, he felt he was harassed at the previous meeting. The text should have been reported properly, and I regret my course of action,” stated Taylor.
She did not name the two people with whom she shared the contents of Gates’ message.
“I’m sorry, this is my mistake, and I will not blame those I did share the information with. I respect their opinion, I should have gone a step further,” she stated.
Gates said Tuesday that Sell is the one who threatened him in the parking lot.
“He told me to stay the (expletive) away from his wife,” said Gates.
“He threatened me again,” said Gates. “He threatened me a couple of times, and then he actually drove through my neighborhood a couple days later. He didn’t say he was going to do anything.”
Gates said he has pending charges in criminal court over names he’s called his neighbors.
He said his issues with the people in his neighborhood stem from some trees he cut in 2020. He claims a firearms ordinance the town tried to pass was targeting him. He said that water from his neighbor’s property is flooding his land and the road. He also has accused the town of withholding public documents from him.
Court records provided to the Herald indicate that Gates’ neighbors have complained about him to police several times. He has a stalking order against him from three neighbors, and has been accused of allegedly violating these orders, as well as some of his release conditions.
“Let me put it this way, I’ve been charged with threatening, I never even did what he (Sell) did. I never did anything, I just called somebody a name. I called Linda, one neighbor, a (expletive) and I called the other neighbor a dirty, nasty, (expletive). And I have charges for that,” said Gates.
He said that he has not been convicted and is defending against the claims.
“I’m actually in the Vermont Supreme Court right now,” he said.
He shared with the Herald a video he recorded of the board meeting during which he claims Sell threatened him. He can be heard accusing Sell of threatening him. The audio track on the video is not of high quality, but Sell can be heard saying, “I’m warning you, don’t do it again.”
“I’ve had guns on me before at a meeting. Concealed,” said Gates on Tuesday, though he said he hasn’t had a gun on him recently. “They took my gun rights away after I squashed the gun ordinance. They come up with tools. My neighbors came up with tools and a way to take them, through the state and through the town. The town helped them.”
He said his release conditions don’t allow him to possess firearms for the time being, though these, he said, do not apply to his wife. He claimed not to know whether his wife has ever brought a gun to a board meeting, but then said he didn’t believe she has.
“I have never brought a gun to a Select Board meeting,” said Carol Gates. She added that she doesn’t plan to do so at the moment but that she does have the right to.
“As soon as I get my rights back, I’ll be carrying 24/7,” said Brian Gates.
Sell said Thursday that “I told him (Gates) to stay the (expletive) away from my wife, and I said it three times.”
He does not remember saying that his remarks were a threat.
“I definitely said, ‘put that in the minutes, put that on record.’ I said I don’t care, because at that point he followed my wife out to the parking lot in an attempt to intimidate me,” said Sell. “I don’t remember saying the word ‘threat’ but I definitely said something to effect of ‘please put it on record and record it in the minutes that I don’t care.’”
Sell said that he hasn’t attended meetings for the past two months — one because he was on vacation, the other for safety reasons. He said he also believes that Gates has asked the town to change the minutes to reflect that Sell allegedly threatened him. If the town does this, he said, he plans to file a lawsuit against it.
