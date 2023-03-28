MENDON — Since March 20, the Mendon Town Office has been open by appointment only, with the town government citing safety concerns as the reason.
Select Board Chair Val Taylor said Tuesday that the notice posted on the town’s website explaining why this was done is from the select board.
The note, posted to mendonvt.gov states the safety and well-being of the town’s staff and volunteers is a priority.
“It is our goal to provide a work environment free from harassment, vulgar language, insults and threats, while continuing to provide excellent customer service to our residents, taxpayers, researchers and visitors,” it reads. “The Town is frequently encountering person(s) coming into the office who are very disruptive, with tirades sometimes lasting as long as 30 to 45 minutes, and occasionally coming into the office twice in the same day. These persons(s) involved are using profanity, yelling, making false accusations and derogatory remarks against office staff and community members.”
The note explains that the public can’t legally be barred from the town office while it’s open, and that according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, there’s no law preventing a person from speaking in a public space.
“The Town cannot ban an individual(s) from entering the building, therefore, the only way to combat the verbal assaults is to close the office completely, allowing entry by appointment only — as was the case during the COVID pandemic,” the note states.
It adds that the town is consulting with an attorney to see what other steps it can legally take, and that it will post updates to the situation on its website, Facebook page and on Front Porch Forum.
Taylor said the board is planning to meet with an attorney on April 6 for more advice on how to handle the situation. She declined to name the person or persons from the public who spurred this action.
The decision to close the office except for appointments only was made at the March 13 board meeting. That decision didn’t require a vote, but the decision to seek an attorney’s advice did, and it passed unanimously.
Town Clerk Nancy Gondella, who’d asked the board about closing the office, said at the March 13 meeting that she could send a postcard to every address in town informing them of the need for an appointment, as well as post it to the town’s webpage and social media accounts.
Selectwoman Lisa Brooks said she supports the town doing what’s needed to keep its staff safe but wanted as many details ironed out as possible ahead of something being done. She said she wished to avoid people coming to the town office for something only to discover when they arrive that they needed an appointment.
Gondella said the office staff are fairly accommodating, but no matter how many notices are sent out, there always will be a few people who didn’t get or didn’t take note of them.
Brooks is new to the board, as is Selectman Seth Bridge.
They replaced Larry Courcelle and Bryan Sell. Courcelle, who had been board chair, didn’t seek reelection, while Sell resigned in the fall.
Sell cited safety concerns stemming from an ongoing situation with a Terra Lane resident, Brian Gates, as his reason for leaving the board. Since about 2020, Gates has had conflicts with his neighbors, leading to criminal charges against him.
In February, Gates pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and violating conditions of release, and was given a suspended sentence of one to three months and 14 months on probation. This came from issues Gates had with his neighbors. None of the charges he’s ever faced came from interactions he’s had with the Mendon town government. Gates has denied ever causing a problem with town officials and accused them of treating him poorly.
“according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, there’s no law preventing a person from speaking in a public space.” That’s called the 1st Amendment and no state can make a law overriding it.
