Rutland Mental Health Services is struggling to find the professionals needed to meet demand, a problem that is statewide.
In January, some patients received letters informing them of the potential for canceled services or shortened sessions. Dick Courcelle, CEO of Rutland Mental Health Services, said that situation has improved since January, but said “workforce remains our biggest challenge.”
“The challenge for an organization like ours, because we have to have a skilled workforce for many of our positions as it relates to clinical work, mental health counselors, social workers … and direct support professionals, is they are tremendously hard to come by,” he said.
Courcelle said part of the problem was Vermont’s small population, which means fewer people who might opt to work in the mental health field.
Lorraine Jenne, chief operations and human resources officer for RMHS, said there is a small pool with a large number of interested employers.
“We’re all fighting for the same staff. We’re trying to fill these positions (when) the hospital’s looking, nursing homes are looking, home health is looking. We’re all looking for these same people in our workforce to come forward and there are not necessarily a lot of new people entering the workforce who are interested in doing this work,” she said
Julie Tessler, executive director of the Vermont Council of Developmental & Mental Health Services and Vermont Care Partners, said a survey done in the summer found that Vermont was unable to fill 20% of the positions that require clinicians with a master’s degree.
“That’s a number of people who aren’t getting the supports they need when they come to the door. They’re not getting the services they need or we’re asking our clinicians to do a lot with more people than they really should be working with at any one time,” she said.
Tessler said the problem was expensive for Vermont taxpayers because people who were not getting mental health services could end up in a hospital emergency room or in a prison.
“It’s really big. Those are the services that help people stay in their homes, in their communities, keep their families together, for students to thrive, for people to get work,” Tessler added.
According to Courcelle, the impending closure of College of St. Joseph will be “tremendously problematic” for the mental health system.
“College of St. Joseph, as an example, is the only graduate mental health program in the region. They have trained a number of our master’s-level clinicians who then go on to get their licenses as a mental health counselor. With their closure, that leaves no institution in this part of the state to offer that level of training,” he said.
Losing CSJ means not only the loss of potential new staff, but the loss of a nearby college at which RMHS staff can continue their education and earn new certifications.
“You have this sort of perfect storm happening with a workforce where there just aren’t enough people, and then when your training opportunities are lost, that shuts a pipeline off that is going to be very difficult to restart,” he said.
Rural states are not always in a position to offer the kind of pay that can be offered in a large city.
Tanner said that’s considered a factor in the turnover rate in the field. The total average in Vermont is 23%, but she said some individual agencies have seen almost 50% turnover.
The financial challenges include low reimbursements, insufficient funding and state jobs that offer up to $20,000 to $30,000 more annually than designated mental health agencies like RMHS.
“The main reason people leave is for better pay. It’s not because they don’t enjoy the work or find it rewarding. People leave in tears sometimes because they do love this work and they love working at a designated community mental health (facility) and this type of structure versus state government or a large health care provider. But everyone has their own needs to support themselves and their families,” Tanner said.
Jenne said she hoped getting out the word about the importance, value and reward of the work in the mental health field would be part of the solution.
Courcelle said he and other administrators tried to increase wages for as many of the staff as possible, beyond just those for whom the state had increased funding, but said those efforts meant agencies like RMHS were “starting to cut into bone.”
Tanner also spends a lot of time in Montpelier during the Legislative session advocating for mental health funding, which she said serves many Vermonters.
“We work with children and families around resiliency and recovery that help people lead healthy lives,” she said.
