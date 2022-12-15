The new executive director of Mentor Connector says Rutland inspires him.
"In a community that clearly has people who care deeply about what happens in Rutland, wanting to be in the middle of that is super exciting," said John Woodward, who started working in-office last week.
Woodward, 55, has relocated to Rutland from Colorado — though he says he is a New England native, having grown up north of Boston — where he was director of programs and leadership at a pre-K-8 independent school.
Woodward said he wanted to return to nonprofit work, particularly the sort of experience he had in one of his earlier jobs as head of the high school leadership program and director of community programs for the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.
"That was the most impactful for me," he said on Thursday. "That work was about strengthening communities around Vermont, building relationships. ... There's a difference between being a teacher and serving students and families. I wanted to do something above and beyond being at a school."
Woodward, whose résumé also includes a stint as program director at the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, replaces Christopher Hultquist, who left earlier this year after seven years to take a job closer to home as executive director of High Horses in Sharon, according to outgoing interim director Gina Kelley.
"Right when Chris left, the board did their own recruitment before they asked me to get involved," Kelley said. "It didn't bear a lot of fruit."
Kelley, an emeritus board member at the organization, said she stepped into the leadership role temporarily, and then launched another search, advertising locally and online. Twenty-six applicants were narrowed down to six finalists, who were brought in for a collaborative interview process involving volunteer mentors, staff, community stakeholders and a mentee who had just aged out of the program, she said.
"He was terrific," she said of Woodward. "The thing I think was most meaningful for us was his ability to make connections, build deep and lasting relationships."
Kelley said they liked that Woodward had a background in data-driven decision-making.
In addition to its mentoring services, Mentor Connector runs transitional housing for homeless and runaway youth along with a counseling program. Woodward said he was still getting the lay of the land, but so far finds the community engaging and "real."
"They understand there are needs here, but are excited to look ahead to the future," he said. "I can say I've been welcomed with open arms here, which gets me even more fired up about the work."
