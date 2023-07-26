Merchants Row crosswalk

The city redesigned the crosswalk on Merchants Row this week as part of a pilot project aimed at improving pedestrian safety on the busy downtown street.

 Provided photo

The city is trying out a new crosswalk on Merchants Row.

Brian Budrow, the events and business development and support manager for the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said the new crossing is a pilot aimed at increasing safety, the result of talks with the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum since it relocated to the street.

