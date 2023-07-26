The city is trying out a new crosswalk on Merchants Row.
Brian Budrow, the events and business development and support manager for the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said the new crossing is a pilot aimed at increasing safety, the result of talks with the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum since it relocated to the street.
“With families and little ones crossing at that point, we found it to be a little dangerous,” Budrow said.
Budrow said the crossing was too long and there were parking spaces too close to the crosswalk, creating visibility issues.
“And, of course, the lanes are really wide there, and we’d like to find ways to slow traffic down,” he said.
Danielle Monroe, Wonderfeet’s executive director, said she has not heard of anything so dramatic as a close call with a passing car from her visitors, but that with the Boys & Girls Club already across the street, youthful foot traffic on Merchants Row has shot up with Wonderfeet’s arrival.
“We’ve had parents tell us they felt uncomfortable navigating strollers and toddlers — especially if they had multiple kids — across that street,” she said.
Budrow said the configuration, which involves bump-outs and a center island, emerged from meetings between the DRP and Wonderfeet, the city, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission and the Rutland Redevelopment Authority. The bump-outs and island are marked with paint and delineators. Budrow said they plan to add planters and will install permanent infrastructure if the crossing is deemed a success.
“It appeared to be a very low-cost way to find out if it works,” he said.
Monroe said Wonderfeet has been busy since reopening and expanding in the former Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center.
“We are seeing upwards of 100 visitors a day on a weekday, and sometimes as many as 300 a day on a weekend,” she said. “It is more than three times the traffic at the old space.”
Budrow said people are encouraged to fill out a survey regarding the crossing posted on the DRP website at downtownrutland.com online.