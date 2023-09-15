Merck Forest and Farmland Center

A group of children take some time to draw outside during a field trip to Merck Forest and Farmland Center.

 Provided photo

PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library and Merck Forest and Farmland Center have teamed up to offer an after-school program centered on nature-based learning this fall.

Beginning Sept. 26, the Nature Club After-School Program will welcome 12 children ages 6 through 8 to explore the outdoors and learn about the world around them once a week until the end of October.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0