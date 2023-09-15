PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library and Merck Forest and Farmland Center have teamed up to offer an after-school program centered on nature-based learning this fall.
Beginning Sept. 26, the Nature Club After-School Program will welcome 12 children ages 6 through 8 to explore the outdoors and learn about the world around them once a week until the end of October.
Merck Forest is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging curiosity, love and responsibility for the outdoors through education and exposure to the land.
Led by Merck Forest Education Coordinator Elena Santos, the free six-week program will run each Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Pawlet Public Library.
The program is a brand-new endeavor for the two organizations and, according to Santos, will focus on the natural environment and the shift into fall.
“It’s very much planned around the seasons and (involves) a different topic each week focused on all the different changes that are happening around us, like the monarch butterflies flying to Mexico and all the different kinds of birds flying south,” Santos said.
With activities featuring outdoor exploration, nature-based games, crafts and a themed story time each day, Santos added that kids will learn about migration, music in nature and the colors of autumn. Kids will even have a chance to celebrate Halloween with a themed lesson on the final day of the program.
Pawlet Public Library Director Lyndsi Barnes said she was inspired to partner with Merck Forest after seeing its educational collaborations with Mettawee Community School. In addition to providing kids a fun experience, Barnes said, it’s also a chance to offer programming that is not often easily available.
“After-school programs have sort of gone away. I remember when I was a kid, there were always after-school programs at the library. It just became apparent that there was a need, particularly in our area, to be able to offer fun, exciting and educational things for young kids. And what better place to do it than at the library,” Barnes said.
Deb Purdy said she signed up her son, 6-year-old Ryan, for the camp because his love for building, creating and playing outdoors made it sound like the perfect activity for him.
“We love the library. We love Merck Forest and Farmland. This program said, ‘nature’ and ‘art,’ and what kid doesn’t like nature and art? This is a perfect fit (for him),” Purdy said. “We’re also a homeschooling family, and we always look for neat opportunities outside of the house.”
Santos said that there’s a lot more learning outside of the daily lesson that will go on during the program, adding that outdoor play helps teach kids how to be playful and respectful of boundaries.
“When I was a kid, I spent a lot of time on screens. Now that I’m an adult, I can see how that impacted me — not necessarily negatively, but I think it’s important for kids to have experiences outdoors. I just think being outside is very grounding and helps you to be present. I’ve seen that in other programming I’ve done with kids. It just sparks curiosity and wonder,” Santos said.
Barnes said Pawlet Public Library also will be offering an eight-week Youth Guitar Workshop after-school program on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 20. Participants can bring their own guitars or borrow one from the library. More info on the program and other library events can be found at pawletpubliclibrary.com online.
Santos shared that Merck Forest just launched a new weekly event celebrating apple-picking season called “Cider Sundays,” where participants take part in the cider-making process. Those interested in finding out more about Cider Sundays and other events can visit merckforest.org/events.
Signing up for the nature club program in advance is required. Families interested in doing so can call or email the Pawlet Public Library at 802-325-3123 or pawletpub@gmail.com.
“Merck Forest is a really beloved organization in our area,” Barnes said. “We’re really thrilled that Merck accepted this proposal and this collaboration. (This) is a pretty big deal for the Pawlet Public Library to work with such an outstanding organization.”