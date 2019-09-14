MARLBORO – After several months of fragile talks, proposed merger discussions between Marlboro College and the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut have ended, according to a news release issued Saturday.
A statement from the University of Bridgeport indicated the university decided to withdraw from further discussion with the struggling liberal arts college.
“We recognize the extreme challenges that small liberal arts colleges are facing, and we wish Marlboro College well in all their future endeavors,” UB President Laura Skandera Trombley said in a prepared statement.
The possible merger between the Bridgeport university and the Vermont college was announced earlier this summer. The schools, which are about 142 miles apart, had been quietly in talks for months, according to school officials. Earlier this summer, officials had indicated the merger could officially go into effect as soon as next spring.
Marlboro College recently joined a growing list of struggling Vermont colleges. Earlier this year, Green Mountain College in Poultney and College of St. Joseph in Rutland closed. Burlington College and Southern Vermont College also closed recently. And Goddard College in Plainfield has been placed on accreditation probation but is working on a plan to remain active.
UB in its statement said the “administration has come to believe that the merger would not be in the best interest of the institution and has decided to withdraw from further discussion.”
In an interview late Friday with the Connecticut Post, Marlboro College President Kevin Quigley said that after working for the last few months developing a memorandum of understanding negotiations had come to an end on due to concerns around the sustainability of a merged institution.
“Both institutions worked diligently and in good faith on a deal that would have seen Marlboro become the Marlboro College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Bridgeport with new geographic and programmatic options available to students on both campuses,” Quigley was quoted as saying.
But the Marlboro president told the Post there were insurmountable barriers to developing a compelling financial and academic model that supported both institutional missions.
“As the smaller institution, Marlboro College was especially determined to protect the integrity of its rigorous, self-directed academic model and self-governed community,” Quigley said.
Marlboro, he added, needed assurances on UB’s enduring commitment to the Vermont campus and guarantees that the wishes of Marlboro’s generous donors, who established the college’s sizable endowment, would be maintained. He did not elaborate on why that guarantee did not happen.
Marlboro's endowment is said to be at about $35 million, the Connecticut Post reported.
In late July, Robert Berchem, chair of the UB Board of Trustees, called mergers like the one between UB and Marlboro “fragile.” At that time, Quigley also said there were many things that “could have gone wrong,” according to published reports.
UB’s reasoning for walking away from the merger discussions was further explained by Trombley in a message to the UB community.
“As you are all aware, liberal arts colleges are struggling nationwide and the hardest hit state is Vermont, where they have seen four institutions disappear over the past year,” Trombley wrote in the statement. “While we hold Marlboro in great esteem, we have concluded that their challenges are too great for us to proceed.”
In late July, Marlboro College officials said the school had been searching for a solution to its fiscal problems for quite some time when it hired a consulting firm, which came up with about 350 potential partners for the college. That number was narrowed down to 70.
Marlboro had hoped UB was the right fit, officials said at the time of the announced potential merger.
Under the merger, the schools would’ve been overseen by one president, one board of trustees and one endowment. Despite a lot of details having been worked out, in late July officials said there was still a lot more to be done.
The Connecticut Post reports Quigley said the Marlboro Board of Trustees will now pursue other options for partnership.
“Marlboro will continue to keep its community full engaged and informed going forward,” the statement notes.
