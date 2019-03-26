MONTPELIER — A Senate proposal that would put the power to press “pause” on state-ordered school district mergers in the hands of yet-to-be-elected school boards cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday.
It isn’t out of the woods yet, and there will still be work to do even if Wednesday’s vote is as decisive as the one that occurred on the Senate floor Tuesday.
Despite some grumbling and a couple of innocuous amendments, senators advanced a proposal to open the door to one-year extensions for school districts under order to merge by July 1. The vote was 26-3, with Rutland’s delegation accounting for the only dissents.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland; Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland; and Sen. James McNeil, R-Rutland all voted against a proposal that enjoyed more support than Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden, anticipated.
Baruth, who serves as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, is hoping that support holds but fears it won’t if the kind of amendment Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, hinted Tuesday could be introduced during today’s third reading.
Delay or no delay, White essentially suggested districts that voted against Act 46-inspired mergers shouldn’t be forced to consolidate and didn’t rule out introducing an amendment to that effect.
Baruth argued that would be a mistake.
“That amendment on the floor, on the fly at third reading, would undo this entire map,” he said. “That is one my committee would very strongly oppose.”
Contacted following Tuesday’s floor vote, Baruth doubled down on that assessment. He predicted it would be daunting to try and persuade 15 senators to back any proposal that undid mergers that were ordered by the state Board of Education.
Baruth said a central feature of his proposal is requiring districts that claim they need more time to start a merger by electing the boards that would be empowered to make that decision.
Absent that provision, Baruth predicted the Rutland delegation would have company, the number of “no” votes would climb, and the opportunity to respond to districts that say they need more time to comply with the four-year-old law would be lost.
During Tuesday’s floor debate, some senators suggested the need for a delay was self-inflicted, while others bristled at that notion. Most, like Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington, represent communities with wildly differing views on whether and under what conditions the July 1 deadline should be delayed.
“Half the county wants it, and half the county doesn’t,” Cummings later explained, reiterating the view she expressed on the floor when she characterized the vote as “a split-the-baby decision.”
“It’s very difficult,” she said, thanking the education committee for “finding us a way out” that isn't backing down from Act 46, which was approved when Cummings served as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee.
Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, said she has been heavily lobbied by those from all possible perspectives, highlighting the divisive nature of the issue.
“The caucus was divided on this issue, the committee was divided on this issue and this body was divided on this issue,” she said, crediting Baruth’s committee for crafting a compromise she could support.
“I personally wanted to thank the committee for trying to find a way forward so that those of us who live in districts that desperately want some more time can get the time,” she said, suggesting the Senate version was superior to the House's.
The House-passed bill provides for a one-year extension in districts where voters were never asked to merge, while requiring districts where mergers were rejected — in some cases repeatedly — to meet the July 1 deadline.
The latter list includes districts in communities — Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney — that Balint represents.
Baruth never liked the House methodology and proposed an alternative to allow merged boards to decide whether to launch new districts this year or next year once they are elected.
The approach isn’t without its critics. The state Agency of Education has argued sticking with the July 1 deadline is the most prudent course, and the Vermont School Boards Association, among others, has expressed grave concern that placing the merger-related decision on the hands of a yet-to-be-elected school board is a recipe for continued chaos.
If the proposal passes Wednesday, House and Senate leaders would have to reconcile differences in the competing bills. Under the Senate version, the extension would not be automatic and, barring the election of a school board capable of choosing to take advantage of it, the July 1 deadline would remain in place.
