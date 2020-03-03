Voters in the Mettawee School District have approved a budget of $5,870,038. Education spending per equalized pupil will be $16,660.
In the race for Mettawee School Board director, incumbent Julie Mach bested challenger Maureen Brown 332 to 151 for a three-year seat.
The Mettawee School District, which serves the towns of Pawlet and Rupert, is part of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.
— Jim Sabataso
