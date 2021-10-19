WEST PAWLET — The most popular classroom at Mettawee Community School has no walls — or desks, or chairs or chalkboards. It’s 148 acres of woodland surrounding the K-6 school’s main campus.
This month, the school officially acquired the parcel thanks to a partnership between the Vermont Land Trust and Merck Forest & Farmland Center. Merck will hold and mange the land, as well as help Mettawee develop educational programs onsite.
Donald Campbell, Vermont Land Trust regional director for southern Vermont, said the project took more than a decade to pull together.
The parcel’s owner had initially bought it with plans to develop it, Campbell explained, but she fell in love with it as it was. When she passed away, her children honored her wishes and worked with the trust to conserve the land. For Campbell, who called it one of the most meaningful projects he’s worked on in 20 years, it was worth the effort.
“One of the reasons is because it has so much direct impact on youth and on the Mettawee community,” he said. Moving forward, the land will be permanently protected for the purposes of education, outdoor recreation, farming and forestry at no cost to the school.
While Mettawee has used the neighboring land in recent years — especially during the pandemic when outdoor learning has been emphasized — school officials are now working closely with Merck to more meaningfully incorporate it into the curriculum and community.
Principal Brooke DeBonis said simply being on the land sparks students’ learning and curiosity.
“It teaches so much,” she said. “They’ve experienced different things that they probably wouldn’t have had an opportunity to otherwise.”
The school has wasted no time getting students outside. It has organized a number of activities, including biking, sledding, nature journaling, science lessons and trail building.
Students have also explored bird-watching, animal tracking and even built forts as part of team-building exercises.
For some students, activities like sledding were brand-new experiences, said DeBonis.
“It was so fun for them to be with their peers experiencing that,” she said.
The land has also become a favorite location for physical education classes, according to DeBonis.
She noted how kids who initially struggled to complete 1-mile hikes at the beginning of the school year have gotten stronger and healthier as the year has progressed.
“It’s also a good goal for kids to be able to go a little bit further or a little bit higher on the hike than they had before,” she said.
As part of its mission, Merck partners with a number of schools in southern Vermont and New York State to expand outdoor education opportunities. Those opportunities usually occur on Merck’s 3,200-acre campus on Rupert Mountain.
For Mettawee, that means a 15-mile trip.
But taking students off campus presents a number of logistical hurdles, like transportation and permission slips.
Terry said acquiring land adjacent the school presented an opportunity to explore what would be possible if distance and access were no longer a factor in providing outdoor education programs.
“As much as we like the idea of staying up on the hill and having people come to us, which has been our model over time, we recognize that here’s an underserved population in our community that could really benefit from the type of programming that we deliver,” he said.
He added that the idea became even more appealing when he walked the land and saw the biodiversity present, which included every major habitat type in the state, according to Terry.
“It’s got grassland, it’s got mature hardwoods, mature softwood forests, there’s wetland, there’s shrubland,” he said “It’s all within a stone’s throw of the school.”
Merck’s education staff will work closely with the school to develop programs, train teachers and plan for future uses of the land.
The organization has also created an “innovation fund,” which will provide money for student-driven conservation projects, like an information kiosk sixth-graders helped build on the land last year.
“Empowering them to design and deliver projects is something that we’re really looking forward to in the upcoming years,” he said.
Beyond education, Terry noted the social and psychological benefits of getting kids out of the classroom and into nature.
“Just going outside for 10 to 15 minutes … has been demonstrated to decrease behavioral issues that teachers experience (and) increase kids’ ability to attend and focus,” he said.
DeBonis said she’s excited to expand how the school uses the land. In the future, she hopes to add picnic tables, a learning pavilion and lean-tos for overnight stays.
“This is the best gift a school could have — just to be able to allow our students the freedom of going out there.”
Campbell agreed, calling the project a “fantastic opportunity” — one he wishes more schools had.
“If the Land Trust could conserve a piece of farm and forest around every public school in Vermont, that would be a tremendous goal — impossible but, you know, it’s one of those things that has just really been transformative for this school.”
