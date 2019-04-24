In response to recent outcry from parents alleging ongoing outbreaks of violence at Rutland Middle School and Rutland Intermediate School, officials presented studies at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting showing decreasing numbers of disruptive incidents.
According to Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss, in January, there were an average of 18.1 incidents per day, while in February there were 17.7, and in March, 18.2.
In April, there were 12 incidents per day, running the gamut of possibilities.
“You were late to a class, you were disruptive, you were cutting a class, you were disrespectful, you had hands on somebody — there could be a lot of things there,” Bliss said. “There’s a decrease in the events per day as we go through the year.”
Bliss then presented a 10-day block to illustrate trends from before and after February break as a result of increased efforts by a team of staff members, administration and faculty.
“In the first 10 days after February break, there were 194 events,” Bliss said. “In the past 10 days before April break, there were 135. ... That’s a 30.4% decrease.”
Bliss also punched the data into five-day blocks, which revealed 103 events immediately after February break, and in the last five days before April break, there were 75, a 27.2% decrease.
The most common event occurring at RMS? Bliss said it was absence unexcused, or cutting class.
“You didn’t show up where you were supposed to, when you were supposed to,” Bliss said.
With class cutting removed from the data, Bliss said there was a 19% decrease in logged events from just after February break to just before April break.
The events that occurred, Bliss said, were committed by 57 students, or 20% of the student body.
“That means 80% of our kids have no events,” Bliss said. “I want everyone to know that the overwhelming majority of our kids are fantastic.”
Four percent of the student body accounted for 40% of the referrals since February break, Bliss said, and cutting class accounts for 56% of entries, and sometimes a student is marked as being absent when they went to the office or the nurse and didn’t tell anyone.
“Cutting class is down 37% since February break,” Bliss said.
Disruption is the next most frequent behavior, Bliss said, and can range from being too loud in the hallway to dumping over a tray in the cafeteria. That is down 47% since February break, he said.
Bliss reported that 60% of the events occurred in the seventh grade, and half of those accounted for only 6% of the seventh grade class.
“That means our younger students are getting the overwhelming majority of these things,” Bliss said. “It’s not that the seventh grade is a bunch of miscreants. They are wonderful students. But there’s a small percentage of kids that are generating a lot of attention. ... I always want to know — what’s this cry for help for? If you’ve got a kid generating these many referrals, something’s up.”
At the April 9 School Board meeting, Bliss presented the “Conduct, Communication and Care” plan that a team of administration and faculty members developed to address parental concerns about alleged episodes of violence at the school. Measures included increasing teacher presence, holding students accountable and announcing the time when classes begin so students understand where they need to be in lieu of a bell.
The plan includes meeting more frequently with students and changing the hallway pass system. Bliss said administrators are already thinking about how to improve summer experiences for students when they’re not in the classroom.
“We want better connections with families,” Bliss said. “Because usually, the driver is, what’s going on outside of school?”
Mentors from the Mentor Connector will circulate through RMS soon, Bliss said, and mentors will be assigned to 10 students in grades six and seven to help them transition from RIS, where kids are heavily mentored in many subjects.
“I think they need more oversight on the principal and assistant principal,” said RMS parent Paul Cillo, who’s son is in seventh grade. “Ultimately, the buck stops at them.”
RMS parent Karen Kyser said the violence needed to be acknowledged as a problem in order to solve it, and said her son had personally experienced violence from another student just before April vacation and has suffered anxiety from the high-stress environment all year.
“We are seeing improvements, but it’s still a crisis,” Kyser said. “When you’re worried about your child’s safety, it’s a crisis.”
Kyser said her family is looking into other options for her son’s educational future, potentially away from RMS.
“Maybe (Superintendent Adam Taylor) or Mr. Bliss (should) be there full time,” Kyser said. “Somebody going in and taking the reins.”
“The plan is no different than what they’ve had in place,” said RMS parent Keith Neyman. “We don’t feel the school is safe to go there next year.”
Neyman said he’s experienced unclear communication with faculty only within the past year, but his two older children went through RMS without any problem.
“We’ve looked into homeschooling,” Neyman said of his seventh-grade daughter. “It will cost us about $9,000 for one year. We could do Christ the King, but she doesn’t really want to go there, and she doesn’t have school choice at this year, but she won’t be there next year.”
