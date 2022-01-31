CASTLETON — Castleton Village School students will remain at the town’s elementary school for at least another two months, according to district officials.
Students have been attending classes at Castleton Elementary School since last Tuesday after a broken water pipe forced school officials to close the middle school earlier this month.
While the relocation initially was supposed to be short-term, Superintendent Brooke Olsen Farrell said the discovery of asbestos has required more extensive cleanup measures.
Olsen-Farrell said testing of water-damaged materials during the cleanup from the broken pipe, which flooded about half the building, revealed asbestos in the glue used on baseboards.
She said school officials were unaware asbestos was in that part of that building.
Subsequent air-quality testing late last week determined it was safe to access the building, however, more cleanup is needed before classes can resume there.
Olsen-Farrell said the district has applied for an emergency asbestos removal permit from the state. Once the asbestos is safely removed — sometime in the next couple weeks, she anticipated — cleanup can begin on the wet Sheetrock.
“Certainly, this is kind of pushes our timeline out quite a bit,” she said, adding the building likely won’t reopen until sometime in late March.
In the meantime, the displaced sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will continue to attend the elementary school.
CES Principal Kim Prehoda reported a successful first week, noting students have settled in and are back to learning.
“I can’t say anything but positive things,” she said. “The community, families, staff, students … it’s just been overwhelmingly positive. People have welcomed these kids with open arms. The staff has been gracious.”
Those open arms also have resulted in more than a few hugs, she said, with the older students excitedly reconnecting with former teachers and staff.
Prehoda said accommodating the influx of an additional 100 students at the 214-student pre-K-5 elementary school, required some reworking of classrooms, as well as borrowing folding tables and chair from other area schools.
She said some instructional staff have given up their classrooms and moved in with other teachers to make room.
“We are crammed in here, there’s no doubt about it. Every inch of space being used,” she said. “But we’re making it work.”
“I expected more bumps to be honest with you, and we just have not seen them, knock on wood,” she said.
Prehoda said the suddenly larger student population isn’t raising concerns about increased exposure to COVID-19 since middle- and elementary-level students are not mixing.
“They’re with the same kids they were when they were down at (Castleton Village School). And they continue with that same group of kids, as do the elementary (students),” she said.
State guidance for the current year doesn’t recommend social distancing in schools.
The cleanup at CVS comes months before the building is slated to close as part of Slate Valley’s district-wide middle school reorganization plan. Under the plan, all seventh- and eighth-grade students in the six-town district will be relocated to a newly renovated middle school space on the Fair Haven Union High School campus.
The future of the CVS building will be determined by a pair of articles on next month’s Town Meeting Day ballot. One article will ask voters whether to close the school; the other asks whether the town should purchase the building from the school district for $1.
Olsen-Farrell said the district is committed to finishing all of the necessary repairs.
“I think it will definitely be better than it was before,” she said.
She added CVS isn’t the district’s only asbestos issue at the moment.
Last week, a broken water pipe at the high school that flooded four classrooms revealed asbestos below the floor.
“So we had to file another insurance claim and are looking to abate asbestos there, as well,” she said.
