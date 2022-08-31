FAIR HAVEN — The new middle school section of the Fair Haven Union Middle and High School received its certificate of occupancy just two days before the start of school, and the crowd that turned out Tuesday to see it seemed pretty pleased. “I’m excited,” said Brooke Olsen-Farrell, Slate Valley Unified Union School District’s superintendent, as she watched the hallways fill with seventh- and eighth-graders picking up their schedules, finding their home rooms, and learning where their lockers will be. “It’s been a ton of hard work and it’s nice to see it all come to a culmination with students starting in the building on time tomorrow.” The plan to bring seventh- and eighth-graders to the high school facility has been a few years in the making. It involved closing the Castleton Village School and sending its sixth-graders elsewhere, while renovating part of the Fair Haven high school to accommodate the younger students. Olsen-Farrell said the middle school portion of the building received a certificate of occupancy on Monday, just in time for school to start Wednesday. “If you had been in this part of the building two weeks ago, you have said, ‘No way will it be ready.’ And we are. So that’s great,” she said. Fair Haven Union Middle and High School Principal Ben Worthing was grilling hamburgers and hot dogs outside the school Tuesday evening to feed the hundreds of kids and parents coming to see the new space. “This is our first year of having our seventh- and eighth-graders in the middle school here at Fair Haven,” he said. “So they’re coming from Castleton, Orwell, Benson. We started the construction last year. We finished it up, literally, two days ago. It’s all ready to go and this is our grand opening.” He wasn’t surprised by the massive turnout on Tuesday. “This whole time during the construction we’ve had a lot of families wanting to see the space and we haven’t been able to with the construction,” he said. Several public forums were held for the project, he said, each one drawing a large crowd that would typically fill the high school cafeteria. “It’s been an interesting ride, I think, for the whole town,” he said. “It comes down to, what are we getting for our kids? And the whole purpose really was, we knew if we brought the kids in here we could offer more opportunities — like one great example is eighth-graders who were taking algebra ... had to do it online. We didn’t have enough resources. When they’re here though, they can take it in person, they have a teacher dedicated to it, it really creates more opportunities for them and for programming here.” The project was estimated to cost around $3 million at the outset, he said, but inflation from the pandemic led to those costs to rise significantly, so the project had to be pared down. According to Olsen-Farrell, the project will end up being slightly over budget — from $3.2 million to a little over $3.4 million once all of the change orders are complete. One area still needs permanent carpeting; the windows in place are likewise temporary; and the building is still awaiting a basketball hoop and some other equipment; but otherwise it’s ready to go, officials say. “We were going to replace the elevator and that was going to be another $300,000, but when we finally got a more refined quote it became $1.4 million, so we had to scrap that and go back to the drawing board,” she said. The existing elevator still works, it just breaks down often, she said. The new space received good reviews from students and parents. Skyler Scott, 13, of Fair Haven, cut the ceremonial ribbon. “I really like the building, I really like the design,” he said. “I really like how it’s like a whole other building, like this building is not the same building.” His mother, Hillary Scott, also was happy with the new space. “I think it’s really nice,” she said. “I think they made it so it’s easy for the kids to navigate; everything is connected. They all seem really excited.” She and several other parents who spoke to the Rutland Herald all said their main concern about the new project was how much interaction there might be between middle school kids and high-schoolers. “I was a little worried about having some of the younger kids near the high-schoolers but it seems like it’s all in a separate area and they didn’t move the sixth grade,” said Scott. Robert Messer, of Wells, whose daughter will be attending the new middle school, said he also was concerned about the two groups interacting but, after seeing the space, said he doesn’t feel it will be a big issue and might even present some good mentoring opportunities. Regina Esposito, of Castleton, said her two middle-schoolers were able to find their home rooms and lockers well enough. She also was initially worried over the middle-schoolers being so near the high school students but went to several forums where those concerns were addressed. keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
editor's pick
Middle school's grand opening draws a crowd, excitement
Keith Whitcomb
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.