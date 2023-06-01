A well-known “scholar in Bob Dylan” will be at the Rutland Jewish Center Tuesday evening to speak about the connection between music, Dylan and spirituality.
Shalom Goldman, a professor of religion at Middlebury College, will present his lecture, “Knocking at Heaven’s Door: Bob Dylan and the Bible,” at 7 p.m. on June 6. All interested members of the public are invited to attend.
RJC Rabbi Ellie Shemtov said the collaboration came up a while back during a lunch she had with Middlebury College’s Rabbi Emeritus, who told Shemtov of a few professors that could speak on interesting topics for the RJC congregation.
“I contacted (Shalom) and he gave me a couple of options for lectures. But ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door — Bob Dylan and the Bible?’ I mean, wow. I don’t think you need much more to get people in the door,” Shemtov said with a laugh.
Shemtov added that people have said Goldman is a scholar in the works of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, and she and the congregation are very excited about the event.
In addition to his work as a professor, Goldman also is an author, an opinion writer on United States-Israeli affairs and a librettist of Philip Glass's opera, “Akhnaten.”
Goldman also said he is a lifelong listener and fan of Dylan, adding that the lecture is an academic presentation, as well as a fan’s enthusiasm.
“Bob Dylan just turned 82 the week before last. He’s still performing and he’s still inspiring people. As a scholar of religion, I’m very interested in the appeal of Bob Dylan to people who have spiritual or religious questions. For many decades, people have considered him a kind of prophet,” Goldman said.
While Goldman added he doesn’t see Dylan as a prophet, he has long been fascinated by the way artists can act as a spiritual focal point for people.
Goldman has been lecturing on the connection between spirituality and music for many years, having done so specifically on Dylan, Cohen and even Johnny Cash.
This summer, Goldman added, he will be teaching a Bob Dylan- and Leonard Cohen-based religion course for the first time at Middlebury College.
“Many young people today will say they are spiritual and not religious. People my age and other scholars are trying to figure out what exactly this means. It’s hard to pin down, but one way to (do so) is with people who feel certain singers have an appeal that is both emotional and spiritual,” Goldman said. “That’s what inspired me to teach this summer course and do some public lectures.”
Goldman said, in his experience, most people have at least some connection to Dylan’s music, but added that he is excited to hear responses from people who are a bit older than his students at Middlebury College.
“When I speak about these figures to undergrads, he may still be alive, but they identify him with an earlier era. I’m interested in hearing from 30-, 40-, 50-somethings about their view of Dylan,” Goldman said. “This is a break from the classroom for me. It’s adult education, which is a big cause of mine.”
The presentation also will feature videos of Dylan and other artists performing Dylan’s songs, some of which may be new to listeners, according to Goldman.
For those interested in attending the lecture virtually, a Zoom link can be obtained by contacting Shemtov at rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org or calling the RJC at 802-773-3455 Monday through Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“A lot of people are interested in Dylan. (Goldman) is an expert on people like Dylan, Cohen and other musicians, and connecting them to issues in the Bible. It should be just absolutely fascinating,” said Judy Sterns, RJC's secretary and events committee chair.
