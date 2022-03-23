MIDDLEBURY — A new initiative at Middlebury College will help students learn how to more effectively address conflict in the classroom and society at large.
This week, the college announced the launch of the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation.
The new collaborative was made possible thanks to a $25 million grant from an anonymous donor — the largest programmatic grant in the school’s history. Funding will be provided during the next seven years.
The institution-wide initiative will build on conflict transformation work Middlebury faculty and staff have been leading and developing in recent years, according to President Laurie Patton.
“We've had a lot of different initiatives that focus on the question of transforming conflict,” said Patton. “As we talked, we realized that this was something that could work as a broader initiative — to think about conflict transformation as a liberal art that's kind of baked into everything that we do.”
All entities under the Middlebury umbrella will be involved in related coursework and programming, including undergraduate and graduate programs, the Institute of International Studies at Monterey, the Bread Loaf School of English, the C.V. Starr Schools Abroad, and the language schools.
As part of the initiative, college sophomores and juniors will participate in a conflict transformation training program that will help them develop a set of common approaches to managing conflict in the classroom, on campus and beyond.
According to a statement from the college, the concept of conflict transformation “assumes that conflict will always be present, but that it can be transformed toward positive and not destructive societal goals. … Conflict transformation attempts to reshape the social structures and dynamics behind the conflict.”
Patton said the grant will allow the college to train students, faculty and staff in processes, like engaged listening, which helps faculty manage difficult classroom conversations; restorative practices, or ways of addressing community harm that are consensus based; and restorative justice work, which provides pathways for remediation where the perpetrator and the victim remain connected in conversation.
Patton said students will begin some of that work this summer at the Center for Community Engagement with 21 internships that will focus on conflict transformation as part of the experience.
“We hope to really deepen our Vermont connections in as many ways as we can,” she said.
The grant comes at an important time, said Patton.
“We do really feel that this is a timely grant; that it's harder and harder for people to participate in the public square partly because of our polarization, partly because of social media and its contributions to those polarizations,” she said. “And we do feel that it's our obligation as educators to really acknowledge how much harder it is for a young person to try and be a public citizen and how incredibly important those civic skills of managing and talking through conflict and really pushing the trajectory of conflict towards the positive.”
Middlebury psychology professor Michelle McCauley will serve as executive director of the initiative.
McCauley said the initiative will have multiple pathways for students to get involved.
“We’re building on what we've already been doing — to do more of it, to take some things that have been, maybe, implicit around conflict and making them more explicit,” she said.
McCauley said she hopes the initiative will provide more structure for students so they'll be able to stay fully present and engaged in classroom discussions.
Like Patton, she noted the grant is timely.
“I think that this comes out … of this reality that we are in an incredibly polarized time,” she said. “Our broad goal is to help students and, frankly, all of us, strengthen the capacity to discuss, to talk and to work across difference.”
