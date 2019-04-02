BRANDON — State Police said a Middlebury man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase that ended with him crashing his vehicle into a tree.
According to Detective Trooper Patrick Slaney, at 3 p.m. Monday, Middlebury Police received a report that Travis Tester, 30, was making threats against several people. His relatives also asked police to go check on him, as they believed he was suicidal. Middlebury Police found Tester at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday near a home in Middlebury.
Tester fled the scene in a vehicle, and was pursued by troopers from the New Haven barracks. Police said Tester headed south, driving 65 mph in a 50-mph zone. He arrived in Brandon at 1:12 a.m. where members of the Brandon Police Department deployed spike strips across Route 7, near Cattails Restaurant, in an attempt to stop Tester’s vehicle. The vehicle continued south, crossed the northbound lane, and hit a tree.
Police said they found Tester dead in the driver’s seat with a handgun near his body. He was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the manner of his death.
