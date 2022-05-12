BARRE — A Middlebury man has been placed on probation for having a large amount of cocaine in Berlin while being on parole for selling heroin.
Eric McGee, 36, pleaded guilty May 2 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession. McGee was sentenced to 18 to 24 months, all suspended and placed on probation for three years.
McGee is currently incarcerated at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on a conviction of selling heroin. He pleaded guilty to the charge in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington in 2018 and was given a sentence of one to four years to serve. He was out on parole when police said they found him with cocaine.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alfonso Villegas said in an email he came to this agreement with McGee because McGee wanted to accept responsibility quickly and it was unlikely that the court would have imposed a longer sentence or one that called for incarceration. Villegas said this resolution gives McGee, “an opportunity to succeed with supervision and support.”
According to court records, police received a report about a male who refused to leave the Comfort Inn on Paine Turnpike North in September. Police said staff reported the male had a bow and arrow in his room.
Police were let into the room and found two males, one later identified as McGee, either asleep on unconscious on the bed, according to court records. A crack cocaine pipe was seen between the men, police said, as well as a blow torch.
Police seized drug paraphernalia found in the room, to include a Yeti can with a false top that appeared to have cocaine inside. A small baggie in McGee’s waistband appeared to contain more cocaine, according to court records. Police said McGee admitted there was cocaine in the bag.
Police said McGee was in possession of about 16.8 grams of suspected cocaine.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
