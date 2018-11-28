A Middlebury man was sentenced Wednesday on charges stemming from a series of crimes in 2016.
Adam L. Cijka, 38, was ordered to serve 4 to 14 years in jail after pleading guilty to six felony counts of forgery, two misdemeanor counts of violations of conditions of release, one felony count of possession of stolen property greater than $900 and one felony count of identity theft.
During the summer and fall of 2016, Cijka stole a series of business and personal checks in Rutland and Addison counties, addressed himself as the payee, forged the signature and attempted to collect a total of more than $5,000 before the checks were canceled or discovered.
Court documents indicated a combination of bank and business surveillance footage, online photographs and Cijka’s driver’s license were cross-referenced to identify him at multiple locations. Law enforcement became familiar with his image over a short period of time.
Court documents showed after Cijka attempted to cash checks from one location, he quickly moved on to another and attempted to spend the money on various illegal substances as investigations by local area law enforcement agencies followed a string of burglaries and incidents of check fraud.
Officer Kevin A. Emilio, of the Middlebury Police Department, said Cijka committed three counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful mischief and petty larceny when he broke into Drop-In Brewery in Middlebury, G. Stone Commercial and Middlebury Floral and Gifts, where he stole cash, checks and electronic equipment totaling more than $1,400 between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3.
Emilio said Cijka was later arrested in a stolen car in Rutland on Oct. 3. A checkbook from Middlebury business G. Stone Commercial containing a check typed out to Cijka, as well as a typewriter were found inside.
On Oct. 5, 2016, Officer Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, responded to a call from the Travel Inn Motel at 125 Woodstock Ave. for an “odor of crack” cocaine from one of the rooms. The female caller added that there was a lot of foot traffic outside the room.
Cijka answered the door and identified himself, and after Ashe recognized him, he pulled his conditions of release set by Judge Cortland Corsones on Oct. 3 following that arrest. Those conditions required Cijka to remain at the Brattleboro Retreat treatment facility report directly to Rutland criminal court, and that Cijka must not buy, have or use regulated drugs without a valid prescription.
Ashe said another officer told him that Cijka admitted to using heroin and crack cocaine, and Cijka told the officers he was having trouble with his treatment and speaking with his attorney, having only used heroin to “take the edge off” and was subsequently arrested for violating his conditions of release.
Due to five previous failures to appear, Cijka’s bail was set at $25,000, Ashe said.
