MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — All the articles were approved on the Middletown Springs ballot.
That included the $232,375 general fund budget, the $296,750 highway fund budget, $79,500 for the Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department, a $20,250 contract with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department and articles to place up to $5,000 from any surplus into a "Municipal Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund" and to put any other surplus into a reserve fund for town buildings.
Terry Redfield was elected to a two-year term on the Select Board and Patty Kenyon was elected to a three-year term.
