MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs voters approved a general operation budget of $360,975, with $281,900 to be raised by taxes. The budget passed by a vote of 215-88.
A highway budget of $517,350, with $383,875 to be raised by taxes passed 216-85.
All other ballot articles passed.
In the race for Select Board, incumbent Patty Kenyon held off challenger Carl Haynes 158-140 for a three-year seat.
There were no other contested races.
