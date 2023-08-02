MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The recently hired principal of Middletown Springs Elementary school is no stranger to her new environment.
Corey Smith, a former instructional coach for MSE, started in her new role in late July and said things have been off to a great start.
“(Since) I missed those first few weeks of the summer, I’m just trying to catch up on everything right now,” Smith said. “I’m just really excited for the year ahead. I’m excited the hiring committee has faith in me to do this, and I’m really excited to join the staff at Middletown and the greater community of Middletown.”
Having started her educational journey over 15 years ago as a para-educator, Smith has served as a substitute, preschool educator and spent 11 years teaching in elementary classrooms.
Smith spent seven years teaching at Proctor Elementary School before leaving the classroom four years ago to serve as an instructional coach for Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
“Becoming a principal was never my end goal in life, I guess. I was the oldest of four kids, and I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be in education, specifically a classroom teacher,” Smith said. “Then, about four years ago, (this) opportunity was offered to me to move into an instructional coaching position.”
Smith said her former colleague Christy Coloutti, current principal of Northwest Primary School in Rutland City, for many years had tried to convince her to pursue her administrative endorsement at what is now Vermont State University Castleton.
Once the instructional coaching opportunity came along, she decided to take Coloutti’s advice.
“My last two years as a coach, I was placed at Middletown Springs as one of my schools, and I got to know the staff and students. I fell in love with the building. So, when I heard (Rick Beal) was retiring, I decided to apply. While I really enjoyed coaching, the one thing that I missed with that position was being with students. It was a very adult-driven position — and I missed kids,” Smith said.
According to Smith, some of her primary goals moving into the school are to develop strong bonds with the school and greater Middletown Springs community and help foster a caring environment that students are excited to come to every day.
She added that she also hopes to look at how to bolster how MSE and Wells Village School share resources, allowing both schools to better take advantage of each other’s strengths.
In a July email statement to staff members and parents in the Wells-Spring Unified Union School District, GRCSU Superintendent Chris Sell welcomed Smith and shared how much he and the district are looking forward to supporting her.
“Corey distinguished herself from a long list of highly qualified candidates through her passion for education, a demonstrated dedication to student learning, an emphasis on instructional excellence and a belief in developing each student as a whole person. Her unique leadership and educational experiences both as a classroom teacher and instructional coach are a perfect fit for MSES,” Sell stated.
Lisa Mattison, GRCSU assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, agreed, adding that Smith’s wealth of experience will contribute to the future success of Middletown students.
“Her past involvement in (supervisory union) curriculum and professional development work will allow Corey to effectively support our staff in delivering high-quality instruction to students in a safe, supportive and challenging school environment. We are excited to have Corey continue her work supporting the GRCSU schools in a new way,” Mattison said.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com