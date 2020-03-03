MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The Select Board has two new members.
Neil Russell fended off fellow newcomer Sean Ruck to claim a three-year seat on the board — exact vote totals were not immediately available — while Heather Greer claimed a two-year seat running unopposed.
Voters approved everything on the town meeting ballot, including the $265,497 general fund budget, $319,200 highway budget and $500,000 town office bond.
Town Clerk Laura Castle said the closest vote was on the $24,500 contract with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, which passed 235-202.
— Gordon Dritschilo
