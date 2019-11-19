Voters in Middletown Springs soundly rejected on Tuesday a proposal requesting up to $2.8 million in municipal spending for four buildings in town that need work.
There were 286 "no" votes and 116 "yes" votes for the question, and one spoiled ballot.
This week, Select Board member Patricia Kenyon said the town is looking to address infrastructure issues.
Kenyon said the board decided to combine several pending needs because they thought seeking funding for one project at a time could take decades and their facility needs are pressing.
The four buildings included in the proposal are: the town highway garage and salt and sand storage shed, the town office and library building, the fire station and the transfer station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.