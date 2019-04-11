BURLINGTON — A convicted drug smuggler caught flying without a license during a midnight excursion at Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 15 months in federal prison.
Angelo P. Efthimiatos, 49, of Sudbury, was on federal supervision for the earlier drug smuggling conviction when he was intercepted at roughly 12:15 a.m. on April 10, 2018. The Drug Enforcement Administration was at the airport in North Clarendon when Efthimiatos landed a Piper aircraft.
The DEA said no drugs or large amounts of currency were found in the plane. The DEA said it received a tip that Efthimiatos might be flying into the airport that night.
It turned out he had flown to Nantucket, Massachusetts, and back for a dinner with a woman he met a few months earlier, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The 15-month sentence will run concurrent with an 18-month sentence imposed this winter in the Southern District of Iowa because his conduct violated his supervised release conditions. Efthimiatos had served about five years for a federal drug smuggling case and was under supervision.
Efthimiatos, who has been in custody since his arrest 12 months ago, is expected to get credit for time detained.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles said the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, proposed a 10- to 16-month penalty. She said the government supported a sentence within that range.
A lawyer for Efthimiatos requested the sentence be served at the federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts.
Defense lawyer Craig Nolan argued that Judge Christina Reiss should not impose anything greater than the 18 months enacted in Iowa on Feb. 27. Nolan said Efthimiatos has been away from his wife, Nancy Dellamonte, and their 9-year-old daughter for a year and both need him for financial, family and medical support.
Reiss told Efthimiatos that he will be on supervised release with the U.S. Probation Office in Vermont for one year after his release. Reiss said she is worried about his ability to comply with conditions imposed by the court.
She noted the day of the ill-fated flight, Efthimiatos had met in his home with a federal probation officer, who had reminded him that he could not fly any aircraft because his license was revoked. Also, Efthimiatos was not to leave the state of Vermont. A few hours later he was flying to Massachusetts.
Efthimiatos asked that he be given credit for acceptance of responsibility, but Reiss said that wouldn’t happen. She said it was within his right to seek a full trial from the government, but she did not see how Efthimiatos could claim he didn’t know he couldn’t fly when his license was revoked.
Reiss and Cowles both noted the revocation notice made it clear Efthimiatos could never make a future application and that he was expected to mail back his license. Reiss said as an experienced pilot, Efthimiatos would know the impact of a revocation.
Cowles, who prosecuted the case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Cate, said after he was caught, Efthimiatos indicated he did not know it was a felony. Efthimiatos said he thought it would be a civil fine of $1,000, she said.
“The circumstances of Efthimiatos’ offense highlight both his disrespect for authority and his unwillingness to remain within the bounds of the law,” Cowles wrote in her sentencing memo.
A U.S. District Court jury in Burlington convicted him Dec. 6, 2018, following a day-and-a-half trial. The jury deliberated just more than three hours.
Reiss later denied a motion seeking to overturn the verdict and also a request for a new trial.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported it permanently revoked Efthimiatos’ license to fly on July 1, 2014, following two convictions in Iowa that involved him using a small aircraft to transport a large load of drugs between California and the East Coast. Efthimiatos failed to surrender the paper copy of his license, the DEA said.
Efthimiatos admitted it was his fourth drug-related cross-country smuggling trip, court records show.
Efthimiatos completed a nearly five-year federal prison sentence for drug conspiracy on April 7, 2017. He was placed under federal supervision for five years, officials said. His supervision was later transferred to Vermont.
The Vermont indictment also said that same plane made “multiple trips of short duration, often traveling late at night between small airports” like Newport State Airport in Rhode Island, Nantucket Airport in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and the Rutland airport after each of them was closed.
“Angelo Efthimiatos acted as a pilot for at least some of these trips,” the indictment said.
Efthimiatos, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut, and his younger brother Michael Efthimiatos were both convicted in federal court in Iowa in connection with a conspiracy to transport large amounts of marijuana from California to the East Coast, records show.
Angelo Efthimiatos was arrested after 55 pounds of high-grade marijuana was found in a plane he was flying from California to the East Coast in February 2013, records show. The marijuana was valued at about $220,000 and the two brothers forfeited two planes in connection with the case.
A review of FAA records by the Rutland Herald shows the airplane’s registered owner is Robert Walsh, of Nantucket. The records also listed Robert A. Brait and Stephen G. Kiarsis under “other owners names” for the plane manufactured in 1976.
