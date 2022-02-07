NORTH CLARENDON — The search for a new superintendent is underway at Mill River.
The Mill River Unified Union School District recently kicked off its superintendent search, convening a committee tasked with identifying a new chief executive for the five-school, four-town district.
The 10-member committee — composed of three board members, three teachers, a building administrator, and one member each from central office and support staff — will interview candidates and solicit community input before making its recommendations to the full school board.
Former superintendent David Younce exited the position last month to take a job in the private sector, leaving Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill to fill the role in the interim.
Mill River is the latest in a long list of Vermont school districts and supervisory unions in the market for a new superintendent.
Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendents’ Association, said in an email there will 12 superintendent positions in transition as of June 30.
He characterized the number of positions in flux “at the high-end of typical.”
“Setting aside positions currently being filled by interim superintendents … there are seven districts or supervisory unions with superintendents who will be leaving/or who have left effective June 30,” he wrote.
He added there are six interim superintendents heading up school districts and supervisory unions around the state. Of them, three plan to permanently hire the interim superintendent effective July 1.
“I’ve never seen a market this competitive before,” said Jackie Wilson, a consultant with the Vermont School Boards Association hired by Mill River to help facilitate the search process.
A retired superintendent, herself — Wilson previously ran the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union — she said her role is to listen and get a sense of what the school board and the community is looking for in its next superintendent.
“I take my lead from them,” she said, adding that she helps keep the process organized and on track.
The search committee has already begun soliciting community feedback through virtual forums and surveys. There also is a website located at bit.ly/mru0208 where people can submit feedback via email and voicemail, and find more information about the process.
Wilson said the job, which was first posted about two weeks ago, has received six applications so far.
She said the committee will begin reviewing applications on Feb. 14, but plans on keeping the posting up for longer, noting how competitive the market is right now.
Board Chair Adrienne Raymond said the ideal candidate will be “somebody who can show that they are listening (and) can show that they’re willing to work collaboratively with all of the interest groups that voice their opinions within the district.”
She acknowledged the district has received criticism in recent years from members of the community who have raised concerns over academic standards at Mill River Union High School, as well as various political issues.
“So that person will have to be very good at being able to weigh all of the different desires for people wanting their input on how the school district is run,” she said.
Raymond said the community will have ample opportunities to get to know candidates and ask them questions at upcoming forums.
“We’re looking forward to a pretty broad group of people having direct contact with the finalists,” she said.
She said the board hopes to name a permanent replacement by late March.
