NORTH CLARENDON — Within hours of being raised, Mill River Union High School’s Black Lives Matter flag has been stolen.
David Younce, superintendent of Mill River Unified Union School District, informed the school community Wednesday morning that the flag had been stolen and the flagpole apparatus had been damaged in the process.
The BLM flag was raised Tuesday morning at the high school during a small ceremony attended by students, faculty, staff and School Board members.
Speaking to the Herald, Younce said he received a text message early Wednesday morning from Deputy Joe Hoffman, Mill River’s school resource officer, informing him the flag was gone. He instructed Hoffman to file a report and begin an investigation.
According to Younce, two individuals are suspected to be involved in the theft, which occurred just prior to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
“We certainly hope that if anyone has information to share, that they be in contact with school administration and Deputy Hoffman,” he said.
Younce said additional BLM flags are being ordered and the flag will be displayed for the full 90 days, per the School Board’s flag display policy.
“Thus far, the flag has flown for one day. So that leaves us with about 89 more days to go in order to meet the board obligation,” he said.
A new flag will cost about $25, said Younce. Repairing the flagpole line, which was cut in order to remove the flag, will be an additional expense.
Younce stated that, moving forward, the high school will begin removing all flags from the flagpole at the end of the day to avoid any further incidents. Currently, the U.S. and Vermont flags fly at all times, in accordance with U.S. flag code, which dictates that they be lit at night and made of all-weather materials.
“We wanted to respect that the community would respect the flagpole as it was and that nobody would mess with the flags if they were left up. Obviously, we were proven wrong on that last night,” he said.
While other schools across the state have raised BLM flags without incident, Mill River’s efforts have been particularly contentious.
The request to display the flag was originally brought to the board last summer by Reese Eldert-Moore, a member of the Class of 2021. At the time, the request was approved along with a proposal by a board member to display the LGBTQ Pride flag.
However, the board decided to defer the display of any flags after pushback from community members and threats of litigation.
Last fall, the board adopted a district-wide policy for vetting all flag display requests. Eldert-Moore resubmitted her request under the new policy, and, in June, the board approved it by a vote of 8-3. The flag, which now includes a rainbow on the right edge of it that represents LGBTQ Pride, was approved to fly for three months beginning Tuesday.
However, during the past year, a vocal minority of community members led by Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Clarendon, have dominated the conversation at School Board meetings, where they have repeatedly voiced their opposition to raising the flag.
The MRUHS campus was closed during Tuesday’s ceremony during which a Rutland County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle was parked at the entrance. Four protesters gathered just outside the campus on Middle Road, waving a U.S. flag and Blue Lives Matter flag.
Principal Tyler Weideman explained the decision to close the campus, stating, “We wanted to maintain the integrity of the event and not have our students influenced by outside entities and/or protesters.”
In a message to the school community Wednesday, Younce made note of the message that was sent by thieves.
“The flag was raised to communicate the district’s support for its students, especially those who may feel marginalized or unseen. The individual or individuals who chose to remove the flag clearly delivered the exact opposite message to our students and community. We are saddened that this occurred. Regardless of the actions of an individual or individuals, we in the MRUUSD are fully committed to supporting those who are personally and negatively affected by this action and will continue to do so,” he stated.
Mill River seniors Annika Heintz and Josh Bowen supported displaying the BLM flag on campus since Eldert-Moore first proposed it last year. They attended Tuesday’s ceremony and expressed their disappointment Wednesday that the flag had already been stolen.
“When I found out that it hadn’t even made it 24 hours, I was really disheartened that people would want to take away something that I see as a truly positive thing,” said Heintz.
Heintz said she wished the thieves had chosen a more productive way of communicating how they felt.
“I would personally be happy to have what I would hope would be a respectful conversation with them. And I wish that they had taken that route, as opposed to resorting to this,” she said.
Heintz said she also wished that the conversation about the flag that’s transpired during the past year among her peers was more productive and “authentic.”
“I think there’s a lot of talking without listening,” she said, explaining that students, like adults, aren’t making enough of an effort to talk across ideological divides.
She noted that while some adults she encountered objected to the process of displaying the flag and not necessarily the flag itself, the debate among students has been more ideological.
“They are more focused on being against the message that they believe the flag portrays, whether or not it’s actually what the flag stands for,” she said.
Bowen said his friend group has been supportive of the flag, but he knows others feel differently.
“You just kind of have to take it with a grain of salt,” he said. “You need to offer your opinion and hope for that change.”
In the face of this setback, both students said they are committed to keeping the flag flying.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, school officials confirmed a new BLM flag was already on display thanks to a donation made by a community member.
“I feel like the flag going back up is kind of a statement of this movement itself — you’re not going to back down just because one little bad thing happens,” said Bowen.
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland area branch of the NAACP, condemned the incident in a statement emailed to the Herald on Wednesday. She said her organization will also donate a replacement flag to the school.
“In less than 24 hours, the ugly face of racism reared its head once again,” she wrote. “While it is not surprising to me that it took so little time for this to happen, we are closely observing the reaction and next steps of the administration. We look forward to the district’s swift action in identifying the person who stole school property. We will also be watching for appropriate accountability to be held for those responsible for this act of hate.”
