NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River School Board members like the idea of an outdoor art installation celebrating diversity, but some say it should not come at the expense of displaying the Black Lives Matter flag.
On Tuesday evening, the board discussed a proposal to create an artistic display on school grounds that would promote diversity and inclusion.
Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Clarendon, floated the idea at the board's Aug. 4 meeting, leading board member Matthew Gouchberg to make a motion to discuss it at the following meeting.
Peterson pitched the concept as a “compromise” to the flag, calling it a “tasteful, nonpolitical, diversity and inclusion display.”
While only six of the board's 11 members were present Tuesday night, support for Peterson's proposal appeared to be universal. Several members, however, argued that the proposal should not be in lieu of the board's previous decision to display the BLM flag on the Mill River Union High School campus for three months beginning at start of the approaching school year.
In June, the School Board voted 8-3 to approve a student proposal to display a version of the BLM flag that also features a rainbow on one edge to denote Black LGBTQ+ pride.
The flag was the first to be approved under a new district-wide policy for vetting flag display requests adopted by the board last fall.
Board member Bjorn Behrendt said Tuesday that he liked the idea of having multiple locations throughout school grounds to showcase inclusion and representation in addition to the flagpole.
“What I do disagree with in the plan that (Peterson) put forward is, I don't think it should replace our flag policy.”
Board Chair Adrienne Raymond said she supported the proposal but struggled with tossing out a policy that took the board several months to develop and through which a student application had already been approved.
“I don't see, honestly, how we could possibly just say, 'Sorry, the policy doesn't hold, we're just going back on it.' I just think that would send such a terrible message. And it would just be wrong,” she said.
Board member Asha Carroll also supported the proposal, but defended the flag policy, noting that it only allowed for temporary displays. She added that it also created the opportunity for a variety of flags to be flown over time.
According to the district's flag request policy, “Proposed flags may be flown for a maximum three (3) month duration determined by the School Board. … The Board may also determine to renew a previously-approved flag to fly upon a written request from the original applicant(s) directly to the Board.”
Raymond noted that the proposal was warned as a discussion item on the agenda so no action would be taken; however, she said she supported continuing the discussion in subsequent meetings and developing a process to solicit community involvement.
Board member Bruce Moreton argued that if the board was unwilling to compromise on raising the BLM flag then “a continued discussion is sort of a waste of time.”
“Be prepared to have the community suggest a lot of other flags that are going to have to be voted on, and if they meet the same qualifications, then we will have to approve them as a board,” he said.
“That's correct,” said Raymond, explaining that the policy was drafted with the expectation of multiple requests. “If you write a policy, you stick to it. … I'm sure there will be other flags that will fly.”
Peterson disputed the claim that the BLM flag would only be displayed for a limited time, stating, “Three months can be extended. So you can't say it's for three months. It's for three months, then you're going to decide again and if the people on this board decided to do it for longer, it can be longer.”
Peterson then chided the board for not coming up with his idea.
“Why didn't you come up that? Why can't you think beyond an ideological thing? You've divided this community. You have an opportunity now to undivide it, to bring it together. I urge you to rescind what you've done, pause the flag, until you've discussed this proposal.”
While Peterson has been a vocal critic of the district’s efforts to raise the BLM flag over the past year, he said in an interview with the Herald last September that he would honor the decision if it made it through the board's vetting process.
“I personally won’t be happy, but if it makes it through the process, it makes it through the process,” he said at the time.
Nonetheless, Peterson appears to be continuing his campaign against the BLM flag.
Behrendt addressed criticism Tuesday that the board hadn't adequately explored other ways to promote diversity, saying additional elements had been discussed during the past year but have yet to be implemented.
“I'm going to be honest to say that we haven't had time to even have those conversations, because we have been fighting just this one aspect of it,” he said.
Toward the end of the discussion, a parent from Wallingford expressed her frustration that the flag issue was still being debated.
“This is a school board and our main priority should be our students. And I am just so disheartened to hear that an issue that was already resolved, so much school board time is being wasted, when we actually have serious academic issues happening in our schools that need to be addressed,” she said. “I would like to be able to move past this. The decision has been made. There's protocol in place.”
