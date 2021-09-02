NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River School Board voted to take no action on a complaint filed against one of its members.
At it’s regular meeting Wednesday evening, the board heard a complaint filed by Clarendon resident Crystal Usher against School Board member Liz Filskov.
Usher read a statement in which she accused Filskov of violating Mill River Unified Union School District Policy B3, which addresses conflicts of interest, and the Vermont State School Board Association’s school board member Code of Ethics.
The complaint stated that Filskov has been unable to separate her personal and political views, “resulting in disrespectful and unethical behavior.”
The heart of the complaint has to do with Filskov turning her back on a district resident who exceeded his allotted public comment time at the board’s July 21 meeting.
“Whether you agree with what a public speaker is saying or not, it is your position to conduct yourself in a professional and respectful manner. You have repeatedly proved this is a challenge for you and, as a result, upset and hurt many members of the community in which you are serving,” Usher said.
Usher requested Filskov either resign from the board or the board censure her. She also asked Filskov to step down from the board’s Community Engagement Committee.
Filskov previously addressed her situation at the board’s Aug. 4 meeting, stating, “I turned my back on a speaker who went 2½ minutes over their allotted speaking time. This is, in my professional opinion, disrespectful of the board chair’s authority, the board and those in the community who follow the rules.”
She added that her choice to turn her back on the speaker was also in response to what she argued was the speaker’s public disparagement of a former district student and his insinuation that the student had dismissed the Holocaust to elevate her own suffering.
“We have a serious moral dilemma when we have a higher tolerance for obstruction of work around equity and inclusion than we do for public disparagement of, and egregious claims against, our children,” she said.
Usher’s complaint also referenced incidents involving Filskov from last year, including Filskov calling district residents “racist” on social media, and suggesting in an email to a fellow board member that a parent who requested the district display a “yellow lives matter” was “just being a dick.”
Filskov publicly apologized for the email last fall.
Usher also called out a verbal confrontation between Filskov and a community member at the Aug. 4 meeting over those same social media posts.
In recent months, Usher has filed several complaints against board members.
In April, she filed a similar complaint against Board Chair Adrienne Raymond, alleging Raymond also violated Policy B3 and the VSBA Code of Ethics when she posted comments on social media ahead of March Town Meeting Day elections in which Raymond alleged that several School Board candidates were spreading spreading false and misleading information.
In that case, the board found that the charge was supported by evidence and requested Raymond deliver a verbal apology at a later meeting.
Following Usher’s statement on Wednesday, Raymond read Policy B3 aloud.
Per Policy B3, the board may choose to take one of four actions.
— Dismiss the charge after finding there is no evidence to support it.
— Find that the charge is supported by evidence and rule that the member should be disqualified from “voting or otherwise participating in board deliberations or decision related to that issue.”
— Find that the charge is supported by evidence and, in addition to the aforementioned disqualification, “the board member should be formally censured or subjected to such other action as may be allowed by law.”
— Take no action.
Board member Bruce Moreton advocated for censure, stating, “I’m not going to treat anybody out here with disrespect. And I think turning your chair on a citizen — who had a valid argument, in his mind — I think that was wrong.”
Board member Doug Earle said that while Filskov’s action was “silly,” he didn’t think it was done maliciously.
He said he didn’t believe any action needed to be taken, adding that if members of the Town of Wallingford, who Filskov represents on the board, have a problem with it, then they can vote for someone else the next time she is up for reelection.
Board member Bjorn Behrendt also said he was in favor of taking no action.
However, he did ask both the community and the board to be more respectful during meetings.
“I think a lot more respect needs to be given to our chair in letting her run the meeting,” he said.
Board member Andrea Hawkins said that while she didn’t necessarily agree with Filskov turning her chair around, she thought the public needed to show the board more respect.
She pointed to the Aug. 4 confrontation as an example.
“Liz was getting disrespected,” she said, adding, however, that the situation could have been handled differently.
Board member Matthew Gouchberg noted the number of recent complaints filed against the board and said that, regardless of how the board voted on this particular matter, it needed to work on its public image.
He urged everyone to “look in the mirror and realize that we’re elected officials, were in the public eye.”
Raymond then asked the board to vote to either censure Filskov or take no action.
Moreton voted to censure.
Earle, Behrendt, Samantha Green, Asha Carroll voted to take no action.
Gouchberg and Hawkins abstained.
Filskov recused herself.
Board members Maria French and Len Doucette were not present.
Moreton accused board members of “shirking their responsibilities” by opting to let matters like this be settled by voters.
“It’s going to be hard to censure anybody on this board for anything if we just say, ‘Let the citizens decide this,’” he said.
