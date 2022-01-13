NORTH CLARENDON — Per-pupil spending may be up but a surplus in the state Education Fund is driving tax rates down in the Mill River Unified Union School District.
On Monday, the Mill River School Board approved an $18.6 million expenditure budget at a special meeting. The budget is down 1.37% over the current fiscal year.
Education spending per equalized pupil is set at $18,376 — up 4.47% and just above the forecasted state average of $18,023.
Business Manager Stan Pawlaczyk, pointed to a 10% drop in student enrollment, which translated to a 3% decrease in equalized pupils, thus driving up per-pupil spending.
“The board was faced with some difficult decisions with this with the (fiscal year 2023) budget,” he said.
However, he said both the board and the administration worked to identify almost $900,000 cost reductions.
Interim Superintendent Brian Hill said the administration has trimmed nonessential services and programs over the last few budget cycles, leaving it with little room to cut.
“We got to a point this year where, making the budget cuts that we had to make this year, it was hard to look anywhere but personnel,” he said noting that, like most school districts, personnel accounts for about 80% of Mill River's total expenditure budget.
Hill said eight general education and para-educator positions were eliminated, as well as five teacher positions. Of those teaching positions, 3.4 were full-time equivalent positions occupied by current employees. The remaining reductions were realized through attrition.
Hill noted that some of those people let go might be rehired in new positions created using Early and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
“We have some plans in place to try and encourage some of them to apply for some other grant-funded positions,” he said.
Additional cuts came from the professional development technology budget lines.
Hill added that while no specific programs were eliminated, some programs will feel the impact of the cuts.
“That was our approach this year, to try and do what we know we need to do but with a little bit less,” said Hill.
On the revenue side of the budget, Pawlaczyk highlighted a $250,000 decrease in tuition revenue due to a decline in students coming attending from other school districts.
The budget also anticipates an almost $500,000 decrease in special education revenue as a result of the implementation of Act 173.
Passed by the legislature in 2018 to enhance the delivery of special education services, the new law shifts special education funding from a reimbursement model to a census block grant.
Implementation of the law has been deferred in recent years and, while Pawlaczyk acknowledged it may be deferred again this year, the district decided to budget for it nonetheless.
If deferred, he said those funds would be rolled into the fiscal year 2024 budget as a surplus.
The proposed budget, meanwhile, includes a $700,000 in local surplus funds.
A more significant surplus, however, is $90 million sitting in the state's Education Fund.
Pawlaczyk said the district tax rates proposed in the fiscal year 2023 budget assume $45 million of that surplus will be applied to property taxes, per Agency of Education recommendations.
Gov. Phil Scott has proposed using half of the total surplus to lower taxes and reinvesting the other half in workforce development and career technical education programs around the state. The legislature ultimately will decide how to apply those funds.
“Every town will see a reduction in their taxes for next year,” said Pawlaczyk.
The district tax rate is projected to be $1.42, down 8.6% over the current year.
Tax rates in the district's four towns will also see notable decreases after the application of the common level of appraisal, or CLA — the metric used by the state to equalize education property tax rates that keeps each town’s grand list values are in sync with its fair-market property values.
In Clarendon, the tax rate is projected to drop 5.25% to $1.48. Shrewsbury will see a 1.61% decrease to $1.54. Tinmouth's tax rate will dip 1.74% to $1.55. In Wallingford, the new tax rate is projected to be $1.50, down 3.83%.
