CLARENDON — The Mill River Unified Union School District is eyeing a 5-percent rise in next year’s budget, an increase of $859,453 for a total of $17.6 million.
Of the total, $295,000 is attributed to contractual salary increases, while $150,000 will go toward health insurance premiums which rose 11.8 percent, according to a release from School Board Finance Committee Chair Andy Richards-Peele.
Communications Director Sean Ruck said salary increases for both union and non-union employees rose by 3 percent, but the teachers have not settled on a contract for FY2020, so a contingency has been built into the budget to cover the potential expenses.
Six and a half staff positions are being eliminated throughout the district while 5.45 positions are being added as the preschool program is currently undergoing an expansion for three- and four-year-olds at all four elementary Schools, and after-school childcare options will be available.
Ruck said 1.5 preschool teacher positions and 3.7 preschool para-educator positions are needed in the district, and Richards-Peele said in the release that the district has seen increased decline in enrollment over the past three years, which is why staff numbers have also gone down.
Ruck said this year there are five teachers retiring at the end of this year: three at the high school, and two from the elementary schools, but only two of the positions are being replaced.
However, the district is expanding their arts programs, and Ruck said Mill River is on the lookout for a performing arts teacher, and had budgeted for 0.5 visual arts positions.
Clarendon is slated for an estimated 4.32-percent tax rate, with Shrewsbury’s at 6.78 percent, Tinmouth’s at 4.19 percent, and Wallingford’s at 8.31 percent.
In a release, the school board is asking voters to approve a tax-neutral Performance Contract bond for $2.3 million for energy efficiency upgrades to the district, including replacement of the heating and ventilation system, installation of solar panels, and lighting.
It was mentioned that a $3.5 million bond was approved last year, but it only covered the roofing, siding, insulation and building envelope — the most immediately crucial building maintenance.
(1) comment
Budget increase?? Why are they asking us to vote for a budget increase when they just said our enrollment is declining? Why not look at cutting superfluous spending such as 2 nurses in one building or a communications director? It seems that they are asking for more and more money from us but they are producing less and less. What improvements have we seen that warrant a budget increase? Maybe we need a budget increase to cover the cost of a new logo that doesn’t even make sense and wasn’t even needed. Why are we trying to go away from our tradition of the Minutemen? Why are we trying to be something else. Just seems like a lot of wasteful spending is already occurring and they want us to pick up the tab.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.