NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School didn’t have to look far for its next principal.
The district school board recently selected current MRU Assistant Principal Kaelyne Thompson to take over the role beginning next month.
Thompson will replace Tyler Weideman, who is heading across the county to serve as Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union’s new director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Originally from Maine, Thompson has taught at the middle and high school level in New Mexico and her home state before arriving at MRU last year as assistant principal.
Superintendent Brian Hill said Thompson’s familiarity with the Mill River community meant she would be able to “hit the ground running.”
Despite only working at the high school for one year, he said she has already made an impression.
“It became really apparent through the (hiring) process that Kaelyne had really quickly earned staff and student respect, and that was a strong indicator that she was the best fit,” he said.
Hill said Thompson was one of three people to apply for the position — a much smaller pool than what the district saw for the two elementary principal positions it recently filled.
“I think folks are a little reluctant to apply for a high school principalship right now,” he said.
School Board member Len Doucette, who is chair of the Personnel Committee tasked with hiring Thompson, said she was the unanimous choice, also noting people’s high regard for her.
“I think she really is committed to making Mill River a better place,” he said.
Doucette said the hiring process included interviews with two groups: one composed of teachers and board members, the other of parents and students.
He said he has been pleased with the process the district has employed this year, calling it more transparent and inclusive.
Regarding the high school, Doucette outlined some issues Thompson will need to address.
One area of focus, he said, is doing a better job of identifying what people’s roles and responsibilities are and holding them accountable, as well as conducting regular evaluations of teachers and administrators.
“There’s been a lot of turnover in the district within the past few months. So it’s a work in progress. But I think we are, in fact, making progress and the folks that we’ve hired will be helpful moving forward,” he said.
Doucette said accountability also extends to students.
He said Thompson has been effective in her role as assistant principal, which deals with student behavior and discipline, and he is eager to see how she can build on that as principal.
He said it’s a delicate balance between using restorative practices and holding students accountable when it comes to their behaviors.
“The board is going to have to better define what we’re looking for in terms of expectations for students at the high school,” he said. “Restorative justice does work, but it can’t be the only tool you have in the toolbox, I don’t believe.”
Thompson said she is eager to take the reins and build on the work done in this school year.
“I think we’ve done a lot of great work, and in a year where it’s just hard to be in public education,” she said. “There are a lot of staff at our school that stepped up. I was so impressed, and I’m just excited to continue to work with them.”
Thompson said she believes in the power of collaboration and community involvement, both of which will be a focus.
“One of my goals next year is to really work on our communication and connection with the community,” she said, adding that she wants to make sure all stakeholders feel heard and have a seat at the table.
Another goal, she said, is reconnecting with the community.
“Reconnecting staff and students and families, and just working together to build back some of the stuff that we lost through the COVID experience,” she said.
One tangible example of reconnecting, she said, is bringing families into the building again. She acknowledged sports, music and theater helped bring people back together this school year but said she wanted to expand family involvement in guidance events, as well as college and career readiness programming.
“I’m really looking to … just getting that community vibe in our building again,” she said.
Weideman, who is departing MRU after seven years, including three-and-a-half as principal, praised Thompson for being a standout leader during a school year made difficult by the pandemic and challenging student behaviors.
“One of her core responsibilities (as assistant principal) was discipline, and she’s really forged a lot of good relationships with kids and has really excelled in that,” he said. “She’s a forward thinker, and I think she’s going to do quite well in the position (of principal).
On his departure from MRU, Weideman said he has been curious about moving up the administrative ladder and sees the RNESU position as an opportunity to focus on an area he is passionate about.
As principal, he said it can be difficult to focus just on instruction when there are so many other matters requiring attention.
“That is one of the biggest selling points to the new job ... that I’m going to be able to really get into classrooms (and) work with teachers and work on teacher effectiveness and curriculum,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.