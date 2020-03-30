NORTH CLARENDON — Sixteen fire departments brought water to Mill River Lumber as a blaze wrecked the kiln building Friday afternoon.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said the logistics of getting water to the site caused him to cast a wide net of mutual aid requests, bringing in 60 to 70 firefighters.
“There’s no hydrants in the thing,” he said. “We did set up a water source at the creek. West Rutland Fire Department — we called their mini-pumper and set up a source there. Other than that we were using LaValley’s hydrant. John Deere’s got a hydrant. We have a dry hydrant at Ketchum Pond and then we set one up at Grembowicz Farm on Creek Road. The one on Ketcham Pond — it’s not a big pond, but they dropped it 14 inches.”
Jakubowski said they estimated they were going to need double the capacity they would bring to a house fire.
“I think Tinmouth said they dumped their 3,800-gallon tanker five or six times,” he said.
Further complicating the effort was the fact that the property had to be accessed via a narrow bridge over the railroad tracks. Tanker trucks repeated went back and forth over the bridge, where a firefighter was stationed to direct traffic.
Jakubowski said preventing potential COVID-19 infections was on everyone’s mind, but that there was only so much firefighters can adapt their normal practices.
“We didn’t shake hands with people,” he said. “It’s hard to keep a distance when you’re riding in a fire truck or fighting a fire. We couldn’t do anything different. That’s the problem with this stuff — you need teammates on this stuff and you can’t fight a fire standing 6 feet apart.”
Jakubowski noted that firefighters are, at least, well-equipped with protective gear.
The call came in at around 3 p.m. for a fire in the kiln building. Jakubowksi said the company had an eight-person crew working. He said everyone got out and nobody was hurt. He said the initial response focused on protecting an adjacent building, with a ladder truck from Rutland disconnecting a sawdust pipe that ran between them.
“We did a pretty good stop on the building,” he said. “There’s some lumber that’s still untouched.”
The building, on the other hand, would need to be demolished, according to Jakubowski.
“It’s a metal building, and it’s got heat damage,” he said. “We don’t know how good the truss is anymore.”
A call to Mill River Lumber on Monday yielded a request to call back the next day because everyone was busy.
Jakubowski said his department’s auxiliary brought Gatorade, sandwiches and quesadillas and Mill River Lumber’s owner suppled the crew with pizza. Firefighters were clear of the scene by 6:30 p.m. He said the cause was still under investigation as of Monday morning.
