NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River School Board is considering a district-wide statement of inclusion.
At last Wednesday’s regular meeting, the board heard a request to adopt a statement of inclusion submitted by community member and Tinmouth Select Board Member Meadow Squier. (Tinmouth is part of the four-town Mill River Unified Union School District.)
Squier spoke Wednesday at a meeting during which the board heard nearly 90 minutes of public comment about the district’s recent vote to display a Black Lives Matter flag at Mill River Unified Union High School.
The decision to raise the flag has become divisive within the district in the past year, with a group of community members, including Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Clarendon, speaking out against it.
“My family is from here. I have every reason to feel very much that I should belong in this room. But I’m very nervous right now. I’m white, I’m straight, but I can only imagine how other people feel standing here and why we don’t see them standing here speaking,” said Squier, making her case for the statement.
A mother of two young children, whom she hopes will attend school in the district, Squier contended that adopting a statement of inclusion would help to make all district residents feel comfortable and welcome.
She continued: “I know that there are a lot of families who don’t feel comfortable in this room, in front of this community. And I just hope that we can all work together to create an environment that encourages our students to be kind, to be forward thinking, critical thinkers, and I think that that’s the job of the board, is to be looking out for our students and their families.”
Board Chair Adrienne Raymond voiced her support for adopting a statement.
“I personally think it’s a good thing for us to do — to make clear to everybody that everybody is included in our efforts to educate our students and the children in our community,” she said.
Superintendent David Younce presented three sample statements to the board: one recently adopted by Rutland City, one submitted by Squier and one adopted by a public school district in Illinois.
The board took no action Wednesday night, but Raymond suggested the statement might be a good topic of discussion at the board’s upcoming retreat.
“I wanted to start a conversation,” she said, acknowledging that there appeared to be consensus among board members that there was interest in drafting a statement.
Tinmouth is one of nearly 20 municipalities around the state, including several in Rutland County, that has adopted inclusion statements in recent months.
Bob Harnish, one of the leaders of the effort, said, by his count, 18 communities have adopted statements; however, he noted that some have done so without his group’s involvement.
While Harnish said his group has been focused on working with cities and towns, he said he was aware that school districts, nonprofit organizations and private companies are also following suit.
He noted Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra have been engaged in the process and are working toward adopting their own statements.
In an email Tuesday, Younce said he hasn’t heard of any other local districts working on statements.
Last year, Hartford School District adopted an anti-racist policy that included the following statement, which was posted in all school buildings and printed in the student handbook:
“The School District of the Town of Hartford rejects all forms of racism. Racism in any form will not be tolerated in this school. Hartford Schools are committed to the mission of increasing cultural respect by cultivating greater understanding of concepts of diversity, inclusion, equity, implicit bias, white privilege, white supremacy and systemic racism.”
Springfield School District Superintendent Zach McLaughlin said Tuesday his School Board adopted a similar equity statement last month.
McLaughlin said the statement grew out of efforts to display a BLM flag on school grounds last fall. While the board ultimately voted against raising the flag, it began work on developing a district equity policy and statement.
“It is a statement about the types of education that we’re going to provide and the acknowledgment of the existence of systematic injustices,” he said.
He said they used Hartford as an example.
The Springfield statement, which was drafted by a group of students, district employees and community members, reads:
“Springfield School District (SSD) commits to providing a just, accessible, humane and equitable teaching and learning environment, within and outside the school walls. SSD prioritizes global … education with a focus on developing young people who are active participants in the creation of a just world, including, but not limited to, environmental justice, racial justice and economic justice. SSD acknowledges the existence of systemic injustices, related to and beyond racism, sexism and ableism, and actively works to dismantle them.”
McLaughlin said school districts are on a continuum in how they address issues of racism and inclusion.
“I think we might be three steps ahead in some ways and three steps behind in others,” he said.
According to Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, “schools are certainly considering” statements of inclusion.
However, Nichols stated in an email that the VPA is “not looking to get involved in any political issues related to this.”
He said the VPA’s position is that “all students must feel included.”
“This means taking care of all of our children and honoring each for who they are, whatever their cultural, religious, racial or sexual identity might be,” he wrote. “Statements of inclusion can be very powerful; however, the real work is making sure that we are creating organizations and environments that are inclusive of all members of the school community; where everyone feels valued and can take pride in saying this is MY school.”
