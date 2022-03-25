NORTH CLARENDON — It’s down to two in the search for a new superintendent at the Mill River Unified Union School District.
Two finalists — Brian Hill and Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll — got a chance to introduce themselves to the community in a pair of virtual interviews Tuesday evening.
Komons-Montroll is the current superintendent of the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union in Wilmington, where she has been since 2018. Prior to that, she worked as a school principal, as well as served as regional director of the Franklin-Grand Isle Building Bright Futures and early education science coordinator for ECHO Museum and Science Center.
She was also one of two finalists for the superintendency in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union but withdrew her application after the position was offered to the other candidate.
Hill, who arrived at Mill River in 2012 as a middle school teacher, was named director of technology in 2015 and chief academic officer in 2017. He is currently serving as interim superintendent, following the departure of David Younce in January.
MRUUSD Board Chair B.J. Behrendt conducted the interviews, which lasted about 45 minutes each. During that time, candidates fielded questions submitted by the public.
Komons-Montroll described herself as a creative problem-solver, who embraces collaboration.
“I believe in the value that every person brings to the table — and I tap that,” she said.
She highlighted improving community engagement as a priority for the district, and suggested that multiple modes of communication are the most effective ways to connect with stakeholders.
She also pointed to decreasing student enrollment as another area to address, noting it’s a common problem in Vermont schools.
“We must do more for all of our students and ensure that they’re getting the best education they can from every school that we have,” she said.
Hill said his experience during the past decade within the district means he brings a variety of perspectives to the table.
“I’ve participated in a lot of different areas in the business office realm, the technology realm, the principal realm, even the union realm,” he said.
Hill cited his willingness to look beneath the surface to identify — without pointing fingers — what might not be working.
“We, as a team, need to be aware of where we are as a district and we, as a team, and the community need to really think about some of the tough realities we’re facing if we’re going to do something about them,” he said.
On the topic of community engagement, Hill said communication needs to be targeted and intentional so people are informed but not overwhelmed.
“I think on our end, we need to be very organized,” he said. “If all of our administrators and teachers are going to be communicating, we got to be on the same page.”
Considering the district’s top priorities, Hill said the district needed to focus on “the basics,” like literacy.
“If we want our students to have opportunities outside of the classroom, I think something as basic as (reading) is incredibly important,” he said, noting that students who struggle to read inevitably struggle in other areas.
Behrendt then asked candidates what indicators they would use to measure student success.
Komons-Montroll stated student success should be measured by more than test scores.
“You have your test scores; you also have to hear from your families and from the students themselves,” she said, adding that surveys and forums are helpful ways to gather that information.
Similarly, Hill said test scores should not be the sole indicator.
“We also need to know how our students are feeling, I think,” he said. “If our students are unhappy coming to school, they are likely not going to be learning.”
Behrendt next asked how candidates would support diversity, equity and inclusion in schools.
“I’m a values-driven professional. One of the key values that I hold is that we must meet the needs of every child and ensure that every child feels that they belong,” Komons-Montroll said.
Implementing that work, she said, requires making sure everyone understands and shares that common value, as well as providing professional development to staff.
Another tool she is using at her current school district is conducting a climate survey to learn how stakeholders are doing.
Hill spoke to the importance of making sure students feel like they belong and have equal access to opportunities.
“Our job is not just to make kids happy to come to school; we want kids to be happy to come into school so they can learn,” he said.
When Behrendt asked how candidates would meet the challenge of sharing time between the district’s five schools, both said they were up for it.
Komons-Montroll said she works hard to make herself accessible at all times.
Moreover, she said spending time physically in each building was essential.
Hill said he’d also like to be present in the buildings and suggested he’d like to spend one day a week at each school.
Behrendt next asked how candidates would address declining enrollment and rising per-pupil costs.
Komons-Montroll said one strategy for building enrollment is to make sure the community knows what is happening in the schools.
She also noted smaller schools, like the ones in Mill River, are attractive to families seeking more individualized attention.
On the financial side, Komons-Montroll, she suggested finding creative ways to provide better programming with fewer people.
She cited an example of when she proposed merging business and home-economics programs to create a new entrepreneurial work program that was more relevant to today’s economy.
Hill said the challenge requires collaboration across all schools in the district.
“That’s the only way we’re going to navigate this,” he said. “If we’re looking at dollars and making cuts but we’re not looking at programs and talking with the people who run those programs and are in those programs — I don’t think you can do the two separately.”
