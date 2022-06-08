NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School sent the Class of 2022 on its way Wednesday evening.
Family and friends cheered on the 60 graduates as they entered Houghton Memorial Gymnasium to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the school concert band.
Assistant Principal Kaelyne Thompson welcomed the crowd, thanking them for supporting the outgoing seniors on their journey.
“I'm excited to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments over the past four years, and I feel grateful to do so with the community that is here with us tonight,” she said.
Thompson was followed by a student choral ensemble performance of “The Road Home” by Stephen Paulus.
Salutatorian Malori Carlson reflected on the past six years many of her classmates shared together at Mill River.
“It seems like just yesterday we were at seventh-grade orientation and now we're here at graduation,” she said. “We are all going in different directions and I strongly believe that we're going to succeed in what paths we all choose to go down,” she said.
Carlson then joined the MRU Jazz Ensemble on saxophone for a rendition of “Pure Imagination” from the film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”
Valedictorian Annika Heintz focused on how bittersweet it was to finally be finished with high school in her speech.
“We've had our last game, our last concert, our last day of high school and now we're at graduation. This is the final time that we'll see some of the people who we spent the last six years with,” she said. “I can't count the number of times that I've said or heard the words ‘I can't wait to graduate’ but now, standing on the stage tonight, I'm not sure why we all wished it away so quickly.”
Heintz acknowledged that while some of these relationships weren’t meant to last forever, being part of a small class created a unique closeness and familiarity.
“We know what makes each other happy and sad, even if we aren't close friends,” she said.
“Cherish your memories from this time,” she said. “Hold them close to your heart and take care to not let them fade because these years have formed you into the person that you are today.”
Principal Tyler Weideman said he drew inspiration from attending Stafford Technical Center’s awards ceremony last week, where preschoolers offered advice to the outgoing seniors. He said he decided to seek similar wisdom from Mill River School District’s pre-kindergartners and kindergartners.
“Always remember to be kind, be nice and be caring to people,” he said. “Eat healthy food, like bananas, hot dogs and meatballs … Always be generous. Share your toys. Be respectful by listening. … Don't forget to wash your hands. … Listen to your mommy and daddy. … Reach for the sky. … When people are bullied, speak up. … Keep smiling every day. Laugh every day. If someone falls down, help them up. Make new friends. Try your best every day. … Don't forget to change your underwear.”
“So if you can master those things — especially the last one — I think you're gonna go far in life,” said Weideman.
