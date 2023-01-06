CLARENDON — The Mill River School Board approved a budget Thursday to put before voters in March.

The Mill River Unified Union School District tax rate is going down 1.55%, while the budget is up 6.38% over last year. Because of fluctuations in the housing market, towns will see their homestead education tax rates up by anywhere from 3.9% to 15.57% in the coming fiscal year.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

