CLARENDON — The Mill River School Board approved a budget Thursday to put before voters in March.
The Mill River Unified Union School District tax rate is going down 1.55%, while the budget is up 6.38% over last year. Because of fluctuations in the housing market, towns will see their homestead education tax rates up by anywhere from 3.9% to 15.57% in the coming fiscal year.
Liz Filskov, chair of the School Board’s Finance Committee, said Friday that the increases may appear high, but only because there was a large, unexpected surplus in the state education tax fund in the last fiscal year that was used to lower the rates. The increases seen now reflect a return to normal.
“Last year’s tax rates were quite low because of the very large education fund surplus,” she said. “That surplus, we didn’t know about until after we floated, and even passed, our school budget.”
Last year, the state said it had $95 million in surplus education funds, an unusually large amount. Some of it was ultimately used to lower the tax rate.
Filskov said the district towns will be on par with where they were in 2020 and 2021 — except for Tinmouth, which will see an increase due to its common level of appraisal, or CLA. She Tinmouth’s homestead education tax rate in the 2021 fiscal year was $1.6414, while it is anticipated to become $1.7586 in the fiscal year this latest budget covers.
“That’s the only town that’s really looking at something that might be out of the ordinary,” she said.
Brian Hill, superintendent of the Mill River Unified Union School District, said Friday that the district’s board of directors approved the budget on Thursday after several meetings with the full board.
Stan Pawlaczyk, the district business manager, said the district proposes spending $19,826,555, a 6.38% increase over last year.
While the district’s tax rate is down 1.55%, each town has to factor in its CLA — a percentage based on what homes are selling for versus what they’re appraised values are. It’s been widely reported that during the pandemic Vermont saw an influx of home buyers, many of them paying top dollar for their new properties.
The CLAs aren’t known to the school districts until late December. The districts have to have their budgets approved by their boards in January to go before voters in March.
“That’s a challenge we identified early on, because we were pretty aware that the housing market has been doing some interesting things since the start of the pandemic,” said Hill. “We had some conversations early on around what we can control and what we can’t control and CLA is unfortunately something that’s outside of our control.”
According to Pawlaczyk, looking at the CLAs in the district’s towns, Clarendon will see its homestead education tax rate increase by 7.54%; Shrewsbury’s will go up by 3.9%; Tinmouth is up 15.57%; and Wallingford will see a 10.74% increase.
“We would guess that Tinmouth had a lot of really high property sales so when they do that adjustment they take into account those high property sales and that’s driving the tax increase there,” said Hill. “We’re trying to be mindful of our budget and our numbers; we didn’t know the swing was going to be that much until late December.”
Last year, said Hill, the district cut about 10 positions. This year it’s adding one, a woodshop teacher, but the budget is “bare bones” and can’t be cut further without sacrificing programs.
Hill and Pawlaczyk said a big factor putting a pinch on the budget is how special education is now being funded by the state. It used to be a reimbursement model where the districts would be paid based on need. Since last year it’s been funded by a block grant, which they say hasn’t kept pace with costs, requiring local taxpayers to come up with a significant portion of the funds needed, they said.
Hill claims that, statewide, the average level of spending is up 8%, making this a fairly responsible budget.
“To try and cut this year, that seems problematic if our district tax rate is actually going to be a little lower,” he said. “Through all of those conversations, we got to the point where last night we had a budget that we felt maybe wasn’t as supportive as we’d like but it maintained what we have in a supportive way with a couple of minor additions.”
About 80% of the district’s expenses are related to personnel, said Hill, and much of what impacts the tax rate is outside the district’s control.
He said it will be crucial for district leaders to communicate to the public what it can control and what it can’t.
Both he and Pawlaczyk noted that the state education spending formulas are complex and difficult for even professionals to understand. They’re hopeful the Legislature, over the next several years, will get serious about simplifying matters.
Hill said he would like to see an education spending model that leans more towards income than property value. There would be pros and cons to this, he said, but a big pro would be a simpler formula that could be more easily understood as it pertains to district spending.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.