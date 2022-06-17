WALLINGFORD — The Mill River Unified Union School Board has a new member.
On Wednesday, the board appointed Nicholas Flanders to represent Wallingford.
The 11-member School Board oversees schools in the towns of Wallingford, Clarendon, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth. Each town is allocated a certain number of seats on the board: Wallingford and Clarendon hold four seats, Shrewsbury holds two and Tinmouth holds one.
Flanders will finish out the remainder of former-member Bjorn Behrendt’s term, which will expire in March. Behrendt stepped down from the board last month to take a job in the school district.
According to state statute, a unified union school district has 30 days to publicize and fill a vacancy in consultation with the local Select Board. That individual will fill the vacancy until an election is held at either an annual or special meeting.
At one time, select boards in Vermont could appoint individuals to school boards in consultation with the school board. That arrangement flipped in 2005 when a new law placed the final say with the school boards.
In 2017, in the wake of Act 46 mergers, the law was rewritten to include unified union school districts.
Flanders was one of two individuals who addressed the Wallingford Select Board to express interest in the seat, according to minutes for the board’s June 6 meeting. The other individual was Karl Ross. The board voted 3-2 to forward the recommendation of Flanders to the School Board.
Nelson Tift, select board chair, indicated he was pleased with the board’s choice.
“He seems like a decent guy,” he said. “There were two very qualified candidates, and he was the gentleman that we chose.”
Flanders, 40, is a manufacturing manager at Kalow Technologies in Rutland Town.
He previously ran for the board in March, and said he intends to run again when his term is up in March.
Flanders said he has a vested interest in the district.
“I have three kids in Mill River, I have another eight nieces and nephews that are in the district,” he said. “I’m hoping I can contribute in a positive way.”
School Board Chair Andrea Hawkins, said the board was unanimous in choosing Flanders.
“I think he’s going to be a good asset,” she said. “He’s got a lot of knowledge and a background in business and mechanical stuff.”
Hawkins said she believes the current makeup of the board will serve the district well.
“I think we have a really good board. Not that we always didn’t have a good board, but we have very fresh eyes,” she said.
