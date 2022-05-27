The Mill River Unified Union School Board has a seat to fill.
Board Chair Bjorn Behrendt, who represents the town of Wallingford on the board, announced at last week’s regular meeting he would be stepping down to take a position in the school district.
The 11-person board oversees schools in the towns of Wallingford, Clarendon, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth. Each town is allocated a certain number of seats on the board: Wallingford and Clarendon hold four seats, Shrewsbury holds two and Tinmouth holds one.
Behrendt, who has served on the board since 2016, will join the district as director of technology, innovation and data. He said he resigned immediately to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.
Behrendt said he has worked in the field of educational technology for two decades and is excited to start in the new position.
“I graduated from Mill River, I live in the town (of Wallingford), my kids are going to go there. So this is kind of like a dream job for me,” he said.
Under current state statute, a unified union school district has 30 days to publicize and fill a vacancy in consultation with the local Select Board. That individual will fill the vacancy until an election is held at either an annual or special meeting.
At one time, select boards in Vermont could appoint individuals to school boards in consultation with the school board. That arrangement flipped in 2005 when a new law stated the final say resided with the school boards.
In 2017 in the wake of Act 46 mergers, the law was rewritten to include unified union school districts.
Andrea Hawkins, vice chair of the School Board, said she has been working to get the word out on the vacancy and will post notices online, including Front Porch Forum.
She said she already knows of at least one person who has expressed interest.
Hawkins said open-mindedness and knowledge of the school system are key qualities she’s looking for in a candidate.
“Somebody that really wants to advocate for the students, I think that's most important,” she said. “(Behrendt) is a hard role to fill, being that he was on the board for so long and really did a good job.”
Hawkins, who represents Clarendon, joined the board in a similar fashion last year when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She successfully ran for reelection to a full three-year term this March.
She said an appointment such as this is an opportunity for someone to serve without making a full-term commitment.
She cautioned, however, that there is a learning curve.
“It takes a lot (of time) to learn things,” she said. “My first few months, it took a lot.”
Hawkins said she hopes to receive a recommendation from town officials to consider at the board’s June 15 meeting.
Speaking Friday, Nelson Tift, chair of the Wallingford Select Board, said he expects the issue will be discussed at the board’s next meeting June 6.
