CLARENDON — Voters in the Mill River Unified Union School District have approved a budget of $18,863,541 with $17,710.81 education spending per equalized pupil.
Superintendent David Younce said health benefits and salaries account for the majority of budget costs.
Younce said he expects tuition funds from Black River High School students will offset the staffing expenses. He said at least 30 Black River students plan to attend Mill River this fall after the Ludlow school closes in June.
MRUUSD serves the towns of Shrewsbury, Tinmouth, Wallingford and Clarendon.
— Jim Sabataso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.