NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School seniors and their families braved the heat for an in-person graduation ceremony Monday evening.
The school’s 68 seniors took their places on rows of bleachers behind the stage as the Mill River Concert Band played “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Assistant Principal Jenn McLemore welcomed graduates and their families, who were gathered in physically distanced clusters on the varsity football field. Each graduate was allowed to bring up to five guests, per the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“Soon to be graduates: While you may not always remember the words that were spoken here today, I hope you always hold dear the memories that you've made during your time at Mill River,” she said.
Next, Salutatorian Valentine Giesey spoke about how the students and teachers he came to know at MRU weren’t the typical high school stereotypes. Rather, he said met “a lot of characters,” and went on to recall several memorable stories of teachers he got to know over the years.
“One of the things that’s really fascinated me about some of these stories is thinking about all the lives that our teachers have lived. If anything, it's made me think about all the possibilities of the stories we could, one day, be telling. Once we step off this stage, we will have passed a notable milestone. What comes next is not required. It's not pre-planned. It is, for the most part, up to us,” he said.
Seniors Jonah Boyea and Devon Poczobut then brought out their saxophones to join the Mill River Jazz Combo for a performance of “Song for My Father” by Horace Silver.
In his speech, Valedictorian Todd Gregory talked about how large and intimidating MRU felt when he arrived at the junior high school in seventh grade, but how, over time, the school came to feel comfortable and familiar.
But now, he observed, at the end of their high school careers, he and his fellow seniors are facing yet another daunting transition.
“We are this close to entering a much larger world … where things are going to be big again, and where we will feel as small and excited as we were when we arrived here six or however many years ago,” he said.
Gregory drew his speech to a close by quoting the poem “Little Gidding” by T.S. Eliot:
“What we call the beginning is often the end / And to make an end is to make a beginning / The end is where we start from,” he said.
Gregory closed his remarks, stating, “I have seen each of us accomplish amazing things. And that makes me confident that, if all of us put in the effort, we can make the most of whatever big thing comes next. There's so much more to life in the coming years. And I can't wait to see what the future brings.”
During another musical interlude, Senior Karissa Hogenauer sang “Love Never Dies” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Principal Tyler Weideman reflected on his time with the Class of 2021, noting that they entered MRU as seventh graders in 2015, the same year he first came to the school as assistant principal.
He said the class has shown an ability to adapt to changes and persevere — especially in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Weideman offered some advice to graduates, telling them to “always be open to and embrace change” and to “challenge yourself and live outside your comfort zone.”
“To the graduates behind me, congratulations. You deserve it,” he said.
