CLARENDON — A local student’s artwork has spurred discussions of censorship and what is allowable on school grounds.
The project, a year in the making, was forbidden from the Mill River Unified Union School District’s Advanced Placement art showcase on the day of the event because students complained the content made them uncomfortable, according to Mill River Union High School Principal Tyler Weideman.
“I made sure that what I was doing was perfectly okay to do in school,” Lea-Or Tooti Zarfati-Eirmann said of her artistic process. “There was constant communication (between administration and myself).”
For her advanced placement art project, Zarfati-Eirmann chose Shibari, a form of knot-tying originally invented by the Japanese military to confine prisoners, Zarfati-Eirmann said.
Shibari can also be used as a form of deep-pressure therapy, Zarfati-Eirmann said.
“It mimics the womb, so it’s very comforting,” Zarfati-Eirmann said.
The idea came about when Zarfati-Eirmann was fiddling with some string and found she had a natural talent for tying the knots, and had been researching how tying could be brought into the artistic realm for the past two years.
Zarfati-Eirmann said she saw the art form as being the perfect metaphor for the mental, societal and spiritual confines of society. Using her camera, she created a series of photographs where the bright colors of the ropes glowed against the black clothing of her subjects, whose hands and arms were bound to their body in intricate knots.
Months ago, Zarfati-Eirmann began hanging them up in the art room, which is accessible by all students in the middle and high school, but on the morning of Wednesday, May 2, when the showcase was scheduled to occur, Zarfati-Eirmann’s finished art project was taken down.
“The first reason I was given was that middle-schoolers can see it,” Zarfati-Eirmann said.
Weideman said several students had come to him complaining the artwork was offensive.
“The subject for the materials was not appropriate for a public school setting,” Weideman said. “That was the first time I saw the material ... the artwork was not in public view. I had never seen it in the building before. If it was hung up, it was very obscure.”
Both Zarfati-Eirmann and her mother, Zohara Zarfati, posted about it on social media. The posts attracted many comments and several shares, including by Poultney High School Visual Arts teacher Melissa Kristiansen.
“I have only seen one of her photos and I found it powerful and thought-provoking,” Kristiansen said in a message. “I saw no reason to censor it.”
Kristiansen specifically referred to a photograph in which a young woman’s hands are bound by a bright green rope, stark against the black background of her clothing, and said clarification with the artist’s statement would have helped to put the photographs into perspective.
“To me it represents the female potential being bound,” Kristiansen said. “With the #MeToo movement this again speaks to many women. ... I have had students create paintings of the female figure being bound or silenced. I have had no problem exhibiting them. ...This is why we take students to galleries and museums. Art makes you think and opens you up to new possibilities. ... We are also a 7-12 school. I would have hung the photo.”
After requesting the artwork be taken down, Weideman said the incident sparked future ongoing discussions with what would be deemed appropriate to display as art in the school.
“The images reflected students being tied up,” Weideman said. “Even though I know that is an art form, seeing the students tied up is not appropriate. ...”
The art was being displayed in the public art room for six months before the exhibition, Zarfati-Eirmann said. She claimed Superintendent David Younce, former principal Todd Finn and art teacher Jonathan Taylor approved the project.
Zarfati-Eirmann said Younce became aware of her art project when she had to change locations for her work, and requested she be able to work in the auditorium.
Finn and Weideman confirmed the administration’s approval of the concept, but Weideman said Younce didn’t know anything about the project until the night before the exhibition.
Zarfati-Eirmann said her friends supported her, and a list published online expressed dozens of signatures from people who consented to see the art project.
“It was very obscure,” Zarfati-Eirmann said, referring to the situation. “It’s really interesting that the one project based around restrictions ... that that was the one that was censored.”
In a later meeting, Zarfati-Eirmann said she had spoken with Weideman to get her work displayed. Zarfati-Eirmann said Weideman refused to reconsider, even after she read her artist’s statement expressing why she chose Shibari and how it related to metaphoric feelings of confinement.
“I understand that he has a different opinion,” the artist’s mother, Zohara Zarfati, a special educator of 30 years, said of Weideman. “I’m encouraging the community to have these deep conversations, respectfully. ... Sometimes, when work that they would consider to be edgy and uncomfortable, sometimes we need to engage in an uncomfortable conversation because it’s needed.”
Zarfati-Eirmann said she’s still fighting for her art to be on public display, and said she and her mother are looking into art galleries in the Rutland area.
Now that she’s graduated, Zarfati-Eirmann said she plans to take some time off to analyze what she really wants to accomplish, with a possible future college concentration in music education.
Younce could not be reached for comment. Weideman commented on behalf of the school.
Taylor also could not be reached.
