NORTH CLARENDON — No new flags will fly over the Mill River Unified Union School District any time soon.
Wednesday evening, the Mill River Union Unified School District (MRUUSD) School Board voted to “defer the display of any flags” until it has developed a district-wide policy for vetting all requests for the display of flags.
The decision includes Black Lives Matter and Pride flags, which the board had previously voted to raise at schools earlier this summer.
The board’s reversal comes as the district — which serves the towns of Clarendon, Wallingford, Tinmouth and Shrewsbury — has faced public backlash and a threat of legal action over flag issue.
“Considering the threatened litigation and our continuing fiscal responsibility to taxpayers, and consistent with advice of our legal counsel, the board will create a district policy that allows us to move forward with receipt, review and decision-making as it relates to all requests to fly flags on school district property including requests for the BLM and the Pride flags,” Board Chair Tammy Heffernan said in a prepared a statement.
She explained the School Board has subsequently received several requests for other flags to be displayed.
“Sadly, this dynamic has created a level of legal complexity around the flag issue, especially related to principles of free speech,” she said.
Heffernan said that while the board still supports the display of the BLM and Pride flags, it has deferred to the advice of legal counsel on the topic.
“To be clear, when that policy is approved by the board, the board will receive, review and decide the flag requests we have received … in the context of that policy,” she said.
When reached Wednesday night, Heffernan and Superintendent David Younce declined to comment any further on the issue.
In recent weeks, more than 500 district residents have signed a petition objecting to the display of the flags.
The effort has been led by district resident Art Peterson.
“We’re pleased that the board has been forced to reconsider,” Peterson said Thursday. “And we’re looking forward to having input as they craft the policy.”
Peterson acknowledged the threat of litigation against the district, but declined to offer specific details.
“We’ve looked at their processes and procedures and their policies, and together we felt there were some violations and we sought some legal help as a group,” he said, though he declined to divulge who else was involved in the group.
Peterson is running as a Republican in the Rutland-2 House race. In a comment thread from Sept. 2 on his campaign’s Facebook Page, Peterson said, “We have a problem with ANY flags other than the U.S. and state flag. All children are safe when those flags fly.”
When asked to clarify what he meant by “safe,” he said, “I mean that all kids are included in the U.S. and Vermont flags. Everyone’s included in those flags and, thus, they’re safe to be at school and to be educated the way that it needs to be.”
Peterson has been vocal about his disapproval of the district displaying both the BLM and Pride flags.
At a School Board meeting earlier this summer, he called the Pride issue “perverse,” claiming that it sexualizes children’s education.
When asked if she still believes that to be true, he said, “I think that the subject represented by the flag is better left to parents. I don’t think schools have any business delving into it.”
He emphasized that his objection to the flag does not extend to LGBTQ+ people.
“I don’t disapprove of anyone’s lifestyle. They want to have that, that’s totally not my business.”
Regarding his comparison of the BLM flag to the Nazi flag, which he called “about the same thing to me” at another board meeting, Peterson said, “that might have been a little harsh characterization on my part.”
“But given the actions of people flying the BLM flags around the country, the level of violence that’s taken place using that flag as a banner, there are some parallels.”
Peterson said he is “totally against” anything that makes children feel uncomfortable in school, including racism and homophobia, but argued that those problems can be addressed in coordination with parents, students and administrators.
“We don’t need flags to separate people, he said. “And that’s what those flags do, in my opinion.”
Peterson said that if the flags make it through the district’s new vetting process he will honor the decision.
“I personally won’t be happy, but if it makes it through the process, it makes it through the process.”
Reached Thursday afternoon, Reese Eldert-Moore, the 17-year-old Mill River senior who led the effort to display the BLM flag called the delay “frustrating.”
She said while the requests for displaying other flags were not without merit — for example, she liked the idea of a suicide prevention flag — some of the requests seemed intended to antagonize supporters of the BLM and Pride flags.
“I’m out here working my butt off to try to make sure that students at Mill River feel comfortable in their environment, and then other students or parents are coming out here and putting out these flag ideas only to put them down,” Eldert-Moore said.
Flag suggestions she disliked included an “All Lives Matter” flag and an anti-abortion flag.
Eldert-Moore said she remains undaunted in continuing her effort to get the flags raised, despite the harassment she has endured online and in person.
She said last week she was called a “dumb n----r” by a man who approached her outside her place of work while she was wearing a BLM face mask.
“It hurts to hear things like that,” she said.
However, regarding the online harassment, she said she doesn’t let it get to her.
“Angry white people are going to be angry white people,” she said. “And if that’s how you take your anger out, if that’s how you want to show your racism, go right ahead.”
