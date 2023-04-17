CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School’s boiler room was found flooded with more than five feet of water on Sunday morning and school officials are still unclear about the cause.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski, who arrived at the scene at roughly 7:30 a.m. Sunday, said he believes the cause was a broken water pipe, but added that has yet to be confirmed.
“The sump pump, for some reason, didn’t turn on. We believe (the leak) has been going since Friday night,” Jakubowski said. “The school’s main boiler is a wood-chip boiler and that flooded. Some electrical panels got damaged and the fire alarm system panel might have gotten damaged.”
He said it was unclear what else might have been damaged as a result of the flooding.
As of Monday morning, Jakubowski said contractors from G.W. Savage were working to clear the water from the room to allow electricians access.
Mill River Unified Union Superintendent Brian Hill also speculated that it could have been a broken pipe, but that contractors and grounds workers are attempting to figure that out and how it might have happened.
“We’re on break this week, so we have some various folks on vacation. Our buildings and grounds person has been coordinating with our local maintenance folks who are on site,” Hill said. “(This was) something unexpected and we’re scrambling to try and clean up and get everything taken care of.”
According to Hill, the school was able to get in contact with Green Mountain Power quickly after the leak was first discovered, at which point GMP was able to shut off electricity to the building.
Jakubowski said once the water had gotten down to a certain level, the school contacted an electrician to come survey and isolate the boiler room for electrical work.
Power has since been restored to most parts of the building.
MRU’s Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Harte said he found out about the leak on Sunday morning from a maintenance worker on the premises.
He added that while everything is speculation at the moment, he said he thinks the flood was not caused by a broken pipe but, perhaps, by some piece of equipment that malfunctioned.
At this point, he said he was unsure what that piece of equipment might be.
Harte said this kind of boiler room malfunction has never happened at MRU before, adding that he is hopeful his team will have more answers in the next day or so.
“At this point, in talking with my staff, we should have it cleaned up and ready for school to reopen next week after break,” Harte said.
Neither Harte nor Hill said they are sure of what the damages are and what associated costs might be. Hill added that they won’t truly have a sense of what equipment needs attention until power can be restored to the boiler room.
“We’re lucky that at least we’re moving into the season where we don’t need our boiler as much. We actually have several sources of heat, so I think we’re going to be OK as far as that goes. It sounds like we’re going to have power (completely) restored by Wednesday — at least that’s what folks are thinking,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.