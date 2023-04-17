CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School’s boiler room was found flooded with more than five feet of water on Sunday morning and school officials are still unclear about the cause.

Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski, who arrived at the scene at roughly 7:30 a.m. Sunday, said he believes the cause was a broken water pipe, but added that has yet to be confirmed.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

