CLARENDON — The Mill River Unified Union School Board has received a letter from the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina questioning the school’s “Minutemen” mascot.
The letter was received on Feb. 13. It was signed by Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, and Judy Dow, executive director of Gedakina.
“We have filed a complaint with the Agency on Education about your mascot. Attached is a copy of our letter, please consider this a formal complaint to your school about the mascot you currently are using. If there has been a change in your mascot status please let us know. We would also like a copy of your school’s mascot policy, if you could please forward this to us as well it will be greatly appreciated.”
The board decided to send the groups the documents they requested and invite them to a future board meeting to discuss the matter further.
Mill River isn’t the only school the groups have raised mascot issues with.
Board members believed, based on statewide media reports, that the complaint about the Minutemen specifically wasn’t part of the official overall complaint, but should be treated like a complaint all the same.
The Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina letter discusses all the complaints they have filed against other schools over their mascots, categorizing the Mill River mascot as one associated with violence.
