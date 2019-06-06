BARRE — A $1.75 million settlement has been reached between the parent company of Dollar General stores and the attorney general’s office over price gouging of customers at stores in Vermont.
News of the settlement came Thursday at a news conference at Barre’s Vermont Foodbank. The Vermont Foodbbank will receive $100,000 of the settlement to compensate for low-income Vermonters who shop at Dollar General, many of them using ThreeSquaresVT benefits to buy food. The $100,000 will help food banks around the state to provide 165,000 meals to low-income Vermonters who are food insecure, food bank officials said. The remaining $1.65 million will go to the state’s General Fund.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan made the announcement about the settlement together with senior staffers and members of the weights and measures division at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, which cataloged numerous violations by Dollar General over several years.
Under the settlement agreement, Dollar General resolved claims that it sold products that were advertised on the shelf at a lower price than the price at the register, despite being told at least 50 times by state inspectors from the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to correct the pricing inaccuracies dating back to 2013, according to the AG’s office.
“Deceptive advertising will not be tolerated,” Donovan said. “Knowing that Dollar General caters to low-income Vermonters makes their repeatedly misrepresenting prices particularly egregious. I’m pleased that part of this settlement will directly benefit those Vermonters who struggle with food insecurity.”
Dollar General operates 36 retail stores in all 14 counties in Vermont and sells a wide variety of groceries and household products.
Donovan said weights and measures’ inspectors routinely visit Dollar General stores to ensure that the shelf prices match the prices charged at the register. Inspectors randomly check the shelf prices of 50 to 100 products and compare them to the register prices, he said.
“If the price charged at the register exceeds the shelf price, it is known as an overcharge error,” Donovan said. “Since October 2013, inspectors have found 362 overcharge errors at 22 different Dollar General stores.
“Of the 362 overcharge errors, the price charged at the register exceeded the shelf price by an amount ranging from two cents to $6 per item, with a median overcharge amount of 35 cents,” he added.
Since 2013, Dollar General has paid about $241,700 in penalties to the Agency of Agriculture for overcharge errors, Donovan said. Failure to rectify the problem over time resulted in a civil complaint against the company and the settlement agreement, he added.
Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said the inspections were conducted to protect customers under the Consumer Protection Act.
“We are here because we take our consumer laws seriously,” Tebbetts said. “This is about the shopper. Vermonters work hard for their money and when they shop at a store, they should be sure that the amount advertised in the aisle matches up at the checkout line.
“This is what we do, we go to the stores and we inspect and we appreciate the work that is being done every day by our inspectors and we appreciate the work that the attorney general’s office did to get this important settlement. Part of this settlement will go to the Vermont Foodbank, so some good will come of this and some Vermonters will get some food out of this,” he added.
Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles thanked state and officials for their work to protect consumers.
“A lot of the people the Vermont Food Bank serves are customers at Dollar General stores,” Sayles said. We’re very happy to be able to participate in the settlement. The money from the settlement is going to purchasing and distribution of fresh food to Vermonters where they live and work,” he added.
Under the terms of the settlement, Dollar General must also implement a pricing accuracy policy to ensure that Vermonters are charged the price reflected on a product, conduct pricing audits to ensure that their products are priced accurately, and hire and train staff to implement new price control measures.
Nationally, Dollar General had annual revenues of $25.6 billion in 2018, according to a company official contacted by The Rutland Herald on Thursday. However, the official declined to reveal company earnings in Vermont.
In an email response, the official at corporate headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, wrote, “Dollar General Statement: Dollar General strives to provide pricing accuracy for items purchased in our stores.
“Where a pricing anomaly is identified, Dollar General takes prompt action to address and correct the situation. Although we do not necessarily agree with all of the statements made by the Vermont Attorney General’s office, we have appreciated their constructive approach to resolving this matter,” the official added.
