With current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman making a run for governor in November, it’s an open race for the state’s No. 2 spot.
The Vermont GOP is pinning its hopes on Scott Milne in a race against Democrat Molly Gray.
Milne, 61, lives in North Pomfret and is president of Milne Travel, which he has led for more than 30 years.
This is Milne’s third run for statewide office. In 2014, he challenged then-Gov. Peter Shumlin. In 2016, he ran against Sen. Patrick Leahy.
While his past campaigns haven’t been successful, they have taught him valuable lessons that Milne believes put him in a good position to take the lieutenant governor’s seat.
Milne came within striking distance — about 2,400 votes — of Shumlin, who was riding on the good will from the state’s response to Tropical Storm Irene and a massive campaign war chest.
“What I learned is the power of individuals to make a difference in Vermont is very, very powerful,” he said in a recent interview. “We got our message out by talking to Vermonters. Many of those same people are helping me out in this campaign, and it’s a very, very powerful asset.”
That campaign, combined with his subsequent bid for Senate, earned Milne name recognition around the state.
Now, he hopes to leverage that familiarity to a victory.
A soft-spoken moderate, Milne, 61, offers a measured contrast to the bluster of national Republicans. In a Vermont Public Radio/Vermont PBS primary election debate earlier this summer, he said he did not intend to vote for President Donald Trump.
However, despite his moderate tone, Milne is yet again being outpaced by his Democratic opponent when it comes to fundraising. According to campaign finance disclosures filed Oct. 1 with the secretary of state’s office, Milne has, to date, received roughly $216,000 in contributions compared to Gray’s more than $350,000. Though, when it comes to spending, he only trails Gray by about $60,000.
But despite a deficit in fundraising, Milne and Gray are neck and neck among potential voters. A recent Vermont Public Radio/Vermont PBS poll shows Milne trailing Gray 31%-35% with 24% of saying they are undecided.
With Milne gaining on Gray, both campaigns have been ramping up attacks in the media and on the debate stage in recent weeks.
In a recent debate, Milne called out Gray’s voting record. Between 2008 and 2018, Gray failed to vote in several elections. Gray owned her poor record and went on to say that she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, which contradicted her previous statements. A subsequent fact check by VTDigger revealed Gray did attempt to vote via absentee ballot in 2016, but was unsuccessful.
Turning toward the issues, Milne hopes his business experience will resonate with voters at a time when the state is facing unprecedented financial hardship as consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the times demand somebody with my skill set,” he said. “My three decades of business experience is something that is in my DNA and something that I think is vastly underrepresented in Montpelier.”
He explained how his business has weathered economic uncertainty over the years, including Sept. 11 — which put a massive strain on travel agencies — the Great Recession of 2008, loss of business to online travel services and a merger, but the pandemic has been the most difficult.
He said the company made it through those experiences with “zero layoffs,” but that changed this year.
“Our company’s a skeleton of what it was previously,” he said. “Even in July, we still have negative revenue on a monthly basis.”
“So I’ve seen it firsthand, and I think I can be a good partner for Gov. Scott and help Vermonters and Vermont businesses and Vermont families that have been impacted get back on the right track,” he said.
Milne said Vermont’s small businesses are facing competition from around the world.
“You can’t just worry about what happens in the four walls of your business,” he said. “You got to be understanding what’s going on in the global economy.”
Milne said that kind of thinking is “vastly needed in Montpelier, whether we’re talking about a manufacturing company, tech startup, even Main Street retail businesses.”
Milne approves of Gov. Scott’s response to the pandemic, and sees the state’s success so far as a business opportunity.
“I think in the long run, the extraordinarily competent response and management of COVID in Vermont is going to be an asset that we can build a Vermont brand on,” he said.
Milne said he was meeting with hotel operators in Burlington recently who agreed that Vermont’s success at keeping people safe and the virus contained will be good for tourism.
Earlier this month, Milne released a campaign policy platform titled “ProgressVT.” The 10-pillar, 60-point plan offers a variety of proposals for workforce development, health care reform, child care access, environmental protection, government efficiency and more.
“We need to access broadband in rural areas,” Milne said, hitting on an issue made apparent by the pandemic as students and workers struggled to connect to the internet from home.
He also wants to see more support and incentives for aging Vermonters to make the state a “retirement destination.”
To that end, Milne proposes removing income taxes from Social Security earnings and from military pensions.
Absent from Milne’s 10 pillars in his ProgressVT plan is racial equity; however the issue is glanced at in several places within the document such as when it affirms welcoming new Americans into the state and criticizes the attorney general’s office for not “adequately investigating racial justice issues.”
“Seventy-five years ago in Barre, you could walk up Main Street and hear conversations in five languages. That’s the Vermont that I grew up learning about. That’s the Vermont that I embrace,” he said, adding that welcoming everyone is an “important ingredient in Vermont’s future.”
Despite not being more prominently highlighted, Milne said he is ready to engage with issues of racial justice in Vermont.
“Every American needs to be treated with dignity,” he said.
Milne said he supports “reforming the way police and security agencies function in Vermont,” as well as banning chokeholds and expanding the use of body cameras.
“It’s important to just acknowledge I’m a white guy who spent most of my life growing up in one of the whitest states in America. My promise to all Vermonters but in this regard, specifically to people of color: I’m here to listen, I’m here to learn,” he said.
Looking toward November, Milne believes he is the partner Gov. Scott needs to guide Vermont through this moment.
“I think he’ll be much stronger and much more capable of getting things done for Vermonters if he has a partner versus an adversary in the lieutenant governor’s office,” he said.
